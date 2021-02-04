CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home Health Care News, an Aging Media Network publication, is pleased to announce the results of its annual outlook survey on the state of the home health and home care markets.
Conducted in collaboration with Dallas-based Homecare Homebase, the survey gathers the opinions of 350 industry professionals to reveal the industry outlook for the year ahead. Responses come from a range of provider representatives, including owners, operators, C-suite executives, managers and staff.
The report on the survey results includes highlights on how industry stakeholders are identifying the greatest challenges in the year ahead, including areas of expense specifically related to the COVID-19 pandemic; which key drivers are likely to lead to technology adoption; and areas of growth and efficiency, among other findings.
In summary, respondents indicated:
- Staffing remains the greatest challenge in 2021, and it is likely to be the greatest area of expense relating to COVID-19
- Growth lies ahead, across care types, with most respondents reporting their organizations' revenues will grow in 2021
- Tech spending is expected to increase, with telehealth and remote patient monitoring among the targeted areas of investment
"The health care landscape changed significantly in 2020, with growing focus on care provided in home settings. All attention was on safety across home health and home care in 2020, but as we look toward recovery in the year ahead, the industry outlook is very optimistic," said Bob Holly, editor of Home Health Care News.
The full survey results are available here.
About Aging Media Network / Home Health Care News
Aging Media Network is an innovative business media company based in Chicago, Illinois, and is the publisher of Senior Housing News, Reverse Mortgage Daily, Home Health Care News and Skilled Nursing News, Hospice News, and Behavioral Health Business.
Home Health Care News is the leading source of industry news and information covering the growing business of home health and in-home care. Visit https://homehealthcarenews.com for more information.
Media Contact
Bob Holly, Home Health Care News, 3127969949, rholly@homehealthcarenews.com
SOURCE Home Health Care News