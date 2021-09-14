CHICAGO, Sep. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home Health Care News (HHCN), an Aging Media publication, has released the results of its 2021 Home Health and Home Care Staffing Survey, finding that ongoing staffing challenges are leading to significant operating shortfalls this year.
Home Health Care News conducted the survey in partnership with Axxess, the leading technology innovator for care at home, to find out more about the industry's ongoing staffing challenges. More than 700 home-based care professionals responded to the survey with their sentiments on the 2021 staffing climate and the methods they're using to navigate it.
These survey results highlight the key drivers behind staff turnover in home-based care, providing actionable insights to help home-based care providers achieve full-strength operations and take a comprehensive approach to COVID recovery.
In summary, respondents indicated:
- There is a direct correlation between staff shortages and loss of business
- Staff shortages outweigh other staffing pain points for home-based care providers in 2021
- Home-based care providers are focused on compensation, benefits and flexibility as ways to address current staffing challenges
- Home-based care providers are prioritizing growth and professional development
"Care at home organizations want to provide the best quality care for patients but finding staff willing to serve those patients has been an ongoing challenge," said Axxess founder and CEO John Olajide. "Axxess is always developing new technologies to help these organizations address their staffing shortages and deliver exceptional care. Organizations that are willing to embrace technology are thriving because they can optimize the workforce and serve patients in need."
"In this critical recovery period, attracting and retaining top talent is the No. 1 priority for home-based care providers across the care continuum," said Aging Media Co-Founder George Yedinak. "The survey we conducted in partnership with Axxess explores the challenges associated with that, as well as the innovative strategies providers are using to combat staff shortages."
The survey was conducted online from July 21 to August 6, 2021. Access the full survey results here.
About Aging Media Network
Aging Media Network is an innovative publishing company based in Chicago, Illinois, and is the publisher of Senior Housing News, Home Health Care News, Skilled Nursing News, Hospice News, and Behavioral Health Business.
About Home Health Care News
Home Health Care News (HHCN) is the leading source for news and information covering the home-based care industry. HHCN is part of the Aging Media Network.
About Axxess
Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 3 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."
Media Contact
George Yedinak, Home Health Care News, 3122682420, george@agingmedia.com
SOURCE Home Health Care News