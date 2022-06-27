New Horizon Clinics brings convenience and affordability to St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay patients seeking Ketamine Infusion Therapy
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Horizon Infusion Clinics has opened a new clinic location on Central Avenue in St Petersburg, marking its second location in Florida. New Horizon Clinics offers Ketamine Infusion Therapy to patients suffering from Treatment Resistant Depression, PTSD, and certain neurological pain conditions. Ketamine infusion therapy has been used for nearly 15 years to provide relief to many patients who have failed other types of treatment for chronic mental health and pain conditions.
Convenience and Affordability
Ketamine infusion therapy for mental health and pain is currently an off-label use of ketamine, meaning many insurance companies will not cover the treatment. New Horizon Clinics is focused on offering some of the lowest pricing for ketamine treatment in the Tampa Bay area, as well as a convenient location for our St Petersburg and South Tampa patients. "We feel it is important to try and make this important therapy option as accessible as possible to those that qualify." says Turner Davis, pharmacist, and chief operating officer of New Horizon Clinics, "Ketamine therapy has changed the lives of many who have tried and failed many other therapies, and we strive to make the treatment as affordable as possible."
New Horizon Infusion Clinics
New Horizon currently has locations in Tallahassee and St Petersburg, with plans to open several more locations throughout Florida over the next 18 months. With a staff of physicians, nurses and pharmacists dedicated to offering alternative therapies to those who have failed more traditional treatment options, New Horizon Clinics strives to provide hope for those seeking new options.
