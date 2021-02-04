CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hospice News, an Aging Media Network publication, is pleased to announce the results of its annual outlook survey on the state of the hospice industry.
Conducted in collaboration with Dallas-based Homecare Homebase, the survey gathers the opinions of more than 160 industry professionals including owners, executive leadership, managers and staff, polled about their hospice care industry outlook for 2021.
The survey results reveal continued challenges — and opportunities — related to staffing are anticipated in the year ahead, with technology investment expected to focus strongly on telehealth and telemedicine.
In summary, respondents indicated:
- The greatest COVID-related challenge is expected to be patient access after a challenging year operating through the pandemic
- Staffing continues to be the greatest challenge to the hospice industry year over year
- Assisted living facilities are viewed as an area of growth for hospice services in the year ahead
"All health care operators were devastated in 2020 due to the pandemic, with hospice providers among them. With many care providers unable to gain patient access in the past year, many have turned to technology to assist, and our survey underscores these observations with its findings," said Hospice News Editor Jim Parker.
The full survey results are available here.
