BRIGHTON, Mich., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSecure Insurance Company announced today the initial launch of its enhanced accident insurance to help families plan ahead for life's unexpected events. Personal Accident Insurance with Accidental Death Benefit expands LifeSecure's previous accident product to help safeguard against the unexpected costs of care and other expenses following an accident. The product is now available in the individual and worksite markets in 17 states with additional states soon to follow.
"Accidents are unpredictable, and the cost of treating just one accidental injury can quickly cause financial stress and disrupt almost anyone's ability to pay their bills and other day-to-day expenses," said Patrick J. Prichard, LifeSecure president and CEO. "LifeSecure's goal is to make accidents less painful by preparing for the unexpected. Our straightforward coverage provides a simple, affordable solution to help families protect their finances and recover with less worry."
Unlike other accident plans, LifeSecure's Personal Accident coverage does not use a predetermined schedule of benefits. Benefit are based on actual medical expenses needed to treat an injury and cash payouts are made directly to the policyholder. Benefits can be used to help offset anything from deductibles, prescription medication and other medical costs to daily bills, lost wages, meals for takeout or delivery, and transportation.
Key plan features include:
- Straightforward coverage that's easy to understand
- First dollar coverage with a $0 deductible option
- A lump-sum accidental death benefit for financial support when it's needed most
- 24/7 coverage at home or work and benefits pay regardless of any other insurance coverage
- Expanded coverage for surgeries and chiropractic services
- Guaranteed renewable coverage to age 85
Personal Accident Insurance with Accidental Death Benefit is now available in the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
About LifeSecure Insurance Company
Based in Brighton, Mich., LifeSecure Insurance Company is dedicated to its mission of delivering an exceptional insurance experience. The company offers supplemental health and long term care insurance products. LifeSecure is licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information is available at www.YourLifeSecure.com.
Contact: Chris Spittal
810.220.4608
mediarequests@yourlifesecure.com