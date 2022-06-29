Whitney Medical Solutions is proud to introduce its first isolation room solution for phlebotomists: the Iso-Tray™.
Isolation rooms create constraints for medical professionals entering and exiting these rooms. The Iso-Tray™ was designed to be disposable and act as a single-use procedure tray to reduce the risk of infection and cross-contamination during invasive clinical procedures.
The Aseptic Non-Touch Technique (ANTT)-compatible tray can carry up to 10 blood tubes and two blood culture tubes, along with everything required to perform the procedure of drawing blood. Constructed from strong paperboard--a renewable resource—the Iso-Tray™ is an economical solution to follow OSHA Regulations while working with patients in isolation rooms.
"If possible, use disposable equipment…when dealing with patients under Contact Precautions." – National Institutes of Health
To learn more about Iso-Trays, or to receive a sample, visit: http://www.Iso-Tray.net
About Whitney Medical Solutions:
Whitney Medical Solutions is a designer and manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices. Founded in 1984, Whitney has served the medical community by developing innovative products for nearly 40 years. Focused on the medical community and the needs and issues that prevent medical professionals from getting their jobs done efficiently and effectively, Whitney finds Real Solutions for Real Problems™ in healthcare environments.
Contact Whitney Medical Solutions at 800-338-4237 or visit their website at http://www.whitneymedicalsolutions.com.
