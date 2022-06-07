June 15th Marks the Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation's Inaugural "I Love CSH Giving Day" to Honor Local Patients and Families
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Wednesday, June 15th, Major League Baseball all-star Todd Frazier is teaming up with Nikos Kaymakcian, a Children's Specialized Hospital (CSH) patient living with Spina Bifida, for the first-ever "I Love CSH Giving Day." The inaugural celebration aims to bring the New Jersey community together with exciting events, special prizes, and more in support of local kids living with special healthcare needs and their families. 100 percent of every dollar raised during the day-long initiative will support the life changing care for more than 35,000 kids who visit Children's Specialized Hospital each year.
As part of the celebration, the Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation – the fundraising arm of Children's Specialized Hospital – will host "CSH Night at the BlueClaws" at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, New Jersey. The night's featured guests, Toms River heroes Todd Frazier and Nikos Kaymakcian, will come together at the mound with Dr. Matthew B. McDonald III, President and CEO, Children's Specialized Hospital to throw out the honorary first pitch.
Nikos' parents, Nicole and AJ Kaymakcian, first learned of their son's difficult diagnosis during their 20-week pregnancy scan in 2018; they've been working alongside teams of CSH neurologists, physical therapists, and more ever since to help Nikos reach his full potential.
"Nikos loves pirates, the TV show Peppa Pig, and the movie Encanto. He also loves to do karate with his older brother," said Nicole. "He's been able to strengthen those skills – and throw that ball alongside Todd Frazier later this week – because of the incredible team at Children's Specialized Hospital. I owe them everything."
Funds raised throughout "I Love CSH Giving Day" will benefit the initiatives of the Transforming Lives 2.0 capital campaign, including a new 86,000 square foot medical hub in Toms River that will bring together the outpatient services currently offered at the two CSH outpatient centers into one convenient, state-of-the-art location. This, the last of four new CSH outpatient centers funded by the campaign, will open in early 2023 offering a full range of in-person and telehealth services including developmental and behavioral pediatrics, neurology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, psychiatry and psychology, as well as occupational, physical and speech therapy. The facility will also feature a space dedicated to the Transforming Lives 2.0 campaign honorary co-chair, Todd Frazier, with an interactive feature wall containing memorabilia from his baseball career.
"I hope that everyone can find it in their hearts to support these kids on I Love CSH Giving Day," said Frazier. "My wife, Jackie, and I are fully invested in CSH and the Transforming Lives 2.0 campaign because we want to be a part of helping more kids find the same success and joy as the kids at CSH we've met so far."
Additional "I Love CSH Giving Day" celebratory activities for patients and staff will take place within all 15 CSH locations throughout the state, including interactive prize wheels, packed gift bags, free tickets to CSH Night at the BlueClaws, and exclusive signed swag from the entire BlueClaws team.
"CSH Foundation decided to launch our own day of giving to show our patients and staff how much they are loved and supported by the New Jersey community," said Philip Salerno III, President and Chief Development Officer, Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation. "Every donation made on I Love CSH Giving Day will support our efforts to expand access to more local children today and fund research to help many more children in the future."
Those interested in learning more about "I Love CSH Giving Day" or want to make a donation can visit https://ilovecsh.org or contact the CSH Foundation. All donations provided between 12:00pm – 1:00pm ET on June 15 will be doubled up to $1,000 thanks to the generosity of long-time CSH Foundation supporter, Aquaradise and owner, Howard Berkowitz.
About Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation
100% of every donation to Children's Specialized Hospital (CSH) Foundation supports the life-changing care at Children's Specialized Hospital that is transforming the lives of children with special healthcare needs in New Jersey and beyond. The CSH Foundation receives philanthropic support from those who share our mission and commitment to ensuring that all children with special healthcare needs receive the specialized care they need to reach their full potential. To help or learn more, visit http://www.childrens-specialized.org/donate.
About Children's Specialized Hospital
Recently recognized by Newsweek as one of the world's best specialized hospitals, Children's Specialized Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health Facility, is the nation's leading provider of inpatient and outpatient care for children and young adults from birth to 21 years of age facing special healthcare challenges – from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries, to a full scope of developmental, behavioral, and mental health concerns. Our 15 state-of-the-art facilities across NJ have the most accomplished physicians and diagnosticians and offer the highest level of care. Our pediatric specialists partner with families to make our many innovative therapies and medical treatments more personalized and effective so each child can reach their full potential. For more information, visit rwjbh.org/childrensspecialized or follow us on Facebook, Linked In, Instagram and Twitter.
Children's Specialized Hospital is a proud member of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
