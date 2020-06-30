PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevia Jeffrey-West, JourneeBox founder and CEO, announces that JourneeWell — a monthly subscription kit featuring masks, hand sanitizer and wellness products proven effective against Coronavirus by the CDC — will gift three households or individuals with PPEs for an entire year. Beginning June 30th, JourneeWell online entrants will be eligible for a year's supply of PPEs including hand sanitizers, hand wash and masks delivered directly to their homes.
The company will also offer deep discounts at their exclusive online Flash Sale on July 1, 2020. The sale will feature other hard-to-find products, like 70% alcohol hand sanitizer ($5), KN95 masks ($2), and 1 million reusable face masks for $1 each, available while supplies last. For more info, visit: journeewell.com/giveaway. "There is still a lot of profiteering out there, it took a while to lock in reasonable prices because I wanted to be able to offer PPEs at below market rates."
The online giveaway and flash sale was inspired by Jeffrey-West's established ties to the global supply chain she's been using since 2006 for her company, JourneeBox. She says that as she was gathering hard-to-find items for her family, she became aware that many of her current beauty and apparel factories were already making PPEs — but they were packaged by the dozen for the medical community.
"I realized that as a business owner with a global supply chain, I was in a unique position to help individuals in greater need, particularly those who are disproportionately affected by COVID," says the Black business owner, wife and mother of two.
Armed with an international supply chain through Jeffrey-West's established company, JourneeWell offers safety and peace of mind while addressing the public health crisis.
"The idea that each of us can make a difference has never been more true," says Jeffrey-West. "I don't have all the answers, but I start each day with our motto in mind: Be Safe. Be Kind. JourneeWell." To learn more about JourneeWell, visit journeewell.com.
About JourneeBox and Kevia: Founded by Kevia Jeffrey-West in 2006, Kevia is a lifestyle brand committed to fair trade and environmental sustainability. Carried by high-end national retailers in over 21 countries, Kevia's jewelry, accessories, and apparel have been featured in O Magazine, InStyle, Teen Vogue, and Harper's Bazaar and worn by celebrities including Norah Jones, Blake Lively and Oprah Winfrey. Kevia is responsible for the design, production and vetting of every product. For more information about Kevia Jeffrey-West, the Kevia brand, JourneeBox and JourneeWell, visit https://keviastyle.com/pages/journeewell-press-kit
