New Late-Breaking Data at EAN Indicate Evobrutinib is the First BTK Inhibitor to Report Efficacy and Safety in MS Over 108 Weeks

- Investigational evobrutinib is the first and only Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor to demonstrate high and sustained efficacy through 108 weeks in clinical studies - No new safety signals identified in the 60 week open-label extension, consistent with data seen in more than 1,200 patients who have received evobrutinib to date, across MS and other conditions - Late-breaking data presented as part of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Virtual Congress