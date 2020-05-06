LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, Muniq is an innovative consumer health and food-tech brand designed to help people radically transform their health through the gut. With a "food as medicine" ethos, Muniq's first line of products are balanced nutritional shakes powered by resistant starch, a unique class of prebiotic fiber, to strengthen gut health. With 'underlying conditions' and immunity at the forefront of today's conversations, Muniq is the solution to help people take back control of their health through the science of the gut microbiome, by stabilizing blood sugar levels and strengthening the immune system.
Muniq launches at a critical time as personal health has never been more important, and scientific research has proven that the gut is the control center for your health. Unlike other functional foods and supplements on the market, Muniq's patent-pending shakes are formulated with a high concentration of resistant starch, proven effective in over 200 clinical studies to help naturally balance your blood sugar along with other incredible health benefits. Resistant starch is a special class of prebiotic fiber found in certain plants that resists digestion and effectively feeds your gut. With most Americans only getting a mere fraction of the recommended intake of resistant starch and fiber in general, one serving of Muniq includes 15 grams of prebiotic resistant starch fibers, fulfilling 50 percent of your daily fiber needs. Muniq's team of accomplished scientists and innovators conducted extensive research over the past year to formulate its debut product line.
Founder and experienced health and wellness executive, Marc Washington, created Muniq in honor of his late sister, Monica, to provide people a better option to transform their health and lives through nutrition. "We all need more hope in our lives these days. I created Muniq to empower people to regain control of their health, naturally, with products they actually enjoy...products that Monica would have loved," says Washington. Before launching Muniq, Washington helped lead successful health businesses including Beachbody, The Wonderful Company, and Irwin Naturals.
Muniq's initial line of shakes is debuting in four delicious flavors: Vegan Chocolate, Vanilla Crème, Mocha Latte, and Chocolate. Each shake is formulated to be a complete meal with a balanced profile of protein, fiber, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and minerals to help satisfy hunger for up to four hours. They are rich, creamy and indulgent, and are free of sugar and artificial ingredients. Muniq shakes are available for as low as $3.50 per full meal, including over 30% savings on subscription, with free delivery to your door.
In conjunction with the brand launch, Muniq is equally passionate about the release of the Muniq Blog, to educate consumers on the importance of gut health and resistant starch, practical ways to improve blood sugar and other health conditions, delicious at-home recipes, and more. Muniq is available for purchase direct-to-doorstep on muniqlife.com.
About Muniq:
Muniq, a new consumer health and food-tech brand transforming health through the gut created by Uplifting Results Labs, will help people regain control of their health from the inside out with a breakthrough line of science-based nutrition solutions. Muniq shakes effectively feed your gut with resistant starch, a powerful prebiotic fiber, to promote a healthy gut microbiome, improve the body's natural ability to manage blood sugar, strengthen immunity, and more. Muniq is ideal for those who want to gain lasting control over their quality of life through a healthier gut. For more information visit their website at muniqlife.com.