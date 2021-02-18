DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YouFit Health Clubs, known nationwide for its affordable memberships and state-of-the-art fitness equipment, has laid the groundwork for a successful 2021, with new leadership and ownership poised to take the company to the next level.
The national fitness chain has recently gone through a Chapter 11 financial restructuring and is now owned by a group of investors, including majority shareholders Birch Grove Capital.
YouFit also announced a new CEO, Brian Vahaly. Vahaly recently served as the CFO of strength training-focused [solidcore], with a background in private equity and early-stage venture capital.
"I could not be more excited and honored to lead YouFit," said new CEO Brian Vahaly. "At its core, this club is about our loyal members, and they are going to see a lot of positive changes at this company. The gym landscape has changed over the last few months, and we look forward to welcoming customers back into the new YouFit."
In November, due to the unprecedented challenges of the ongoing pandemic, YouFit Health Clubs made the decision to restructure the company through a bankruptcy filing so it could continue operating and serving its loyal clients. With its new leadership and ownership, the company is on track for a strong future.
"This has always been a great gym at a great price. And now, we have plans to improve our service and offerings even more. There are some positive changes coming. We are inspired and committed to helping our members live healthy, active lives," said Vahaly.
YouFit has 80 health clubs throughout the country. All locations are enforcing strict health and safety protocols (including those mandated by local and state governments) to protect members during the pandemic.
About YouFit
YouFit Health Clubs is a gym that's about one thing only: You. Founded in 2008, YouFit offers affordable gym memberships at state-of-the-art facilities to help members get the most out of life.
