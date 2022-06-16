New Life House Structured Sober Living for Young Men was recently endowed with a scholarship fund by Jack and Christina Wagner, in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. The scholarship fund will go toward helping young men and their families who otherwise would not be able to afford the entirety of the New Life House program with funding for their stay.
LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Life House Structured Sober Living for Young Men was recently endowed with a scholarship fund by Jack and Christina Wagner, in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. The scholarship fund will go toward helping young men and their families who otherwise would not be able to afford the entirety of the New Life House program with funding for their stay. To learn more about the scholarship or to donate, please follow this link https://newlifehouse.com/harrison-wagner-scholarship-fund/
New Life House has been a leader in age-specific recovery since 1985, and has helped hundreds of young men transform themselves. New Life House is separated into different age groups, and works with men between the ages of 18 and 25 as well as men from 25 into their 30s. Meals are included in the primary program, as well as a tremendous emphasis on life skills, personal development, and wraparound clinical care. Residents are given both academic and vocational support, and all residents are provided with a great deal of coaching, mentorship, and hands on involvement. There is also a robust family support program including every other week meetings, and weekly Zoom sessions for families. Community and camaraderie define the New Life House experience, and the men going through the program not only undergo intense personal transformation, but build lifelong bonds and relationships that support and carry them long after they have left the doors of New Life House. To contact New Life House, please call 888-357-7577
Additionally, New Life House has a brother program, The Miracle House Foundation. The Miracle House Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves men who are looking to turn their lives around. It gives them access to an amazing level of care that would otherwise be financially inaccessible. This structured sober living program provides life skills, a safe environment, and a powerful community for men to take advantage of as they begin their recovery journey in a supported space. The Miracle House Foundation is run on donations and is designed to help men turn their lives around, find stable employment, build a solid foundation in recovery, and begin moving forward with their lives with support and guidance. To learn more, please visit https://miraclesoberliving.com/ To contact the Miracle House Foundation, please call 866-727-3457
Media Contact
Howard Barker, New Life House, 1 888-357-7577, hbarker@newlifehouse.com
SOURCE New Life House