KENOSHA, Wis., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kenall Manufacturing recently announced the addition of a new MedMaster™ luminaire series offering Indigo-Clean® visible light disinfection options. Designed from the ground-up, the MGT series provides maximum performance and design flexibility for healthcare spaces – including critical care, gathering spaces and support areas. This allows facilities to install Indigo-Clean whole room disinfection throughout a facility, helping to control the spread of pathogens at all entry points and from room to room.
When these new high-efficacy troffers are specified with Indigo-Clean, the 405nm visible wavelength of light is virtually undetectable when people are in the room – yet they safely and continually eliminate pathogens, including staph such as MRSA, C. Diff, SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza-A. And when the rooms are empty, they automatically switch to Indigo mode to maximize disinfection power. Unlike UV disinfection devices, they are certified safe per IEC62471, which means they pose no risk to the health of staff or patients. Indigo-Clean contains the only clinically-validated visible light disinfection technology on the market, and has been installed in hundreds of healthcare facilities throughout North America, Australia and New Zealand. The result has been a proven reduction in healthcare-acquired infections, surgical site infections and reduced bioburden between terminal cleanings.
Lynn Walldorf, Product Manager, stated "Whatever our 'new normal' looks like, hospitals and clinics will continue to search for ways to increase safety for staff and patients. Installing light fixtures containing Indigo-Clean is a very simple way to achieve this, and this new MGT series puts safe, continuous whole room and whole facility disinfection within reach."
About Kenall
Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates unique solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and assembled in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act (manufactured in the United States with more than 50% of the component cost of US origin).
Media Contact
Michele McCawley, Kenall Manufacturing, 12628919744, mmccawley@kenall.com
SOURCE Kenall Manufacturing