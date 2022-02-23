BEDFORD, England, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Printing is one of the most significant industries within the UK. Approximately there are 340,000 employees across 15,000 businesses, making the industry one of the largest employers in the country. The printing industry relies heavily on the accuracy, quality, productivity, and time. If anything within the printing process goes wrong, it can cause significant delays and potential damage to a business' reputation. With such high demands and time pressures, it is easy for companies to overlook health and safety hazards. However, according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) report over 560 accidents occur every year within the printing industry for a range of reasons. They reported the most common types of accidents within the industry were manual handling (27%), slips and trips (22%), and machinery (22%).
Moreover, due to the use of a wide range of harmful chemicals, health and safety processes are crucial within the printing industry. The use of pigments, resins, cleaning solvents, and additives could all cause ill health if not handled correctly. Employees could potentially breathe in the vapours and mists or absorb the chemicals through their skin. All of which can cause various health issues such as skin problems such as dermatitis, skin burns, asthma, and potential damage to internal organs. As part of the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations (COSHH), all businesses are required to adequately control exposure to materials in the workplace that cause ill health. Therefore, promoting a safe work environment as well as complying with the rules and regulations of COSHH.
Lindström UK has launched new industrial wipers specifically for the printing industry. These can help a business reduce the risks that harmful chemicals can cause to employee health. When employees are cleaning the printing plates, machinery, toners, and chemicals they need high-quality, protective printer cleaning rags.
Industrial printer cloths and wipers have superb absorbency and low linting characteristics. Ensuring confidence for workers that they will leave a clean and dry surface, whilst maintaining safety. Made of 100% cotton with varying sizes and weights, reusable industrial wipers are more COSHH reliable than other cleaning methods. Furthermore, one industrial cleaning wipe can clean the equivalent of 5-6 disposable towels and can withstand abrasion. They can be washed and reused numerous times, making them an excellent choice for environmentally conscious businesses. They efficiently absorb solvents, powders, chemicals, and other liquids, cutting back on final clean-up.
Printer industrial wipers can benefit an employee and business in various ways:
- High Absorbency - made from 100% cotton. Reduce the risk of exposure to harmful chemicals
- Save Time - prevent re-runs of jobs caused by dust or lint. Saving both time and money
- Hazardous Waste - eliminate a potentially hazardous waste stream following the regulations
- Save Money - 1 wiper can clean the equivalent of 5-6 disposable towels and can withstand abrasion
- 53% Savings - save up to 53% on the cost of disposable towels and waste
- Environmental - reusable industrial wipers generate less waste, making them more environmentally friendly
