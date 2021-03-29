LOS ANGELES, Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creative Brain® Learning, a leading provider of summer education and after school programs, announces its 2021 Summer Camp schedule. The line-up features live virtual programs in anime drawing, music (piano, guitar, ukulele), video game design with Roblox, Kodu, Scratch, Unreal and Unity, Blue Brain robotics, computer coding, app design, electrical engineering, animation, LEGO® engineering, and other subjects.
Under the current pandemic, summer learning has become more important than ever before. For some students summer camps provide much needed opportunities for learning recovery, and for others they offer great ways of exploring hands-on enrichment outside the regular school calendar.
"Helping your child recover learning loss due to the pandemic is an invaluable investment in their future", says Eckart Seeber, director of Creative Brain® Learning. Seeber continues to maintain that "it is a fact that students learn best when the subject is engaging and hands-on. So, why not learn to create video games, animation, music and more, all while reinforcing important core academics?"
While these live virtual summer camps support academics and STEAM learning, they also offer important social emotional benefits. Creative Brain® Learning maintains that their programs provide ample opportunities for peer to peer collaboration, allowing participants to share their projects with others, to make new friends and to discover new skills and ways of expressing themselves. It appears that at a time when COVID-19 has disrupted social life, young people need as many opportunities as they can get to safely interact with peers and share common interests.
Serving thousands of students, Creative Brain® Learning is an award-winning and trusted education partner for many school districts, private schools, charter schools and community based organizations. Creative Brain® Learning offers affordable classes all year round and value-packed live virtual summer camps in computer coding, video game design, app development, robotics, engineering, visual arts, music, and much more! Tuition for most of the week-long camps is priced at a very affordable $99.00, including eBook resources.
Surveys and reviews from parents and schools give Creative Brain® 5 stars! Creative Brain® Learning offers the convenience of taking part in summer learning from virtually anywhere - yes, even the beach! From learning cool new things to meeting new friends, coupled with a wide selection of subjects, student age ranges and available course dates and times, Creative Brain® Learning may very well have provided something for everyone, anywhere.
Click on the web link to view the brand new schedule of Summer Camps 2021 by Creative Brain® Learning. CBL Summer 2021
