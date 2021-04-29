HARTFORD, Conn., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LymeNow is excited to announce the launch of a new website --just in time for May, Lyme Disease Awareness Month. LymeNow.com is one of the largest online Lyme communities and support groups with over 31,000 members.
Lyme disease is a worldwide pandemic affecting more people than ever before, and while Bella Hadid and other celebrities have increased Lyme Awareness, LymeNow continues in this effort by providing accurate education and community.
The CDC's most recent report suggests that approximately 476,000 Americans (previously reported at 300,000) are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year (https://www.cdc.gov/lyme/stats/humancases.html). However, this number is estimated by using insurance records and proper diagnoses that are difficult to come by. In the Lyme community, the number of Lyme cases is grossly underreported, and misinformation is widely accepted by the masses.
LymeNow.com provides a place to learn the truth about Lyme disease, read Lyme disease news articles, watch stories of people living with Lyme, share treatments that work, and to contact the LymeNow support group. While LymeNow.com does cater to those specifically with Lyme disease or other related chronic illness, it is important to note that the content is applicable and approachable to anyone looking to educate themselves about preventing Lyme disease and advocating for those who already have Lyme.
LymeNow believes that supporting one another with Lyme is key to healing. And for those who do not have Lyme, learning how to prevent and/or detect Lyme symptoms could save your life.
During Lyme Disease Awareness Month, attention and receptiveness to Lyme disease increase exponentially. This is the best time to promote accurate information about Lyme disease and to amplify the voices of the Lyme community.
For more information, please visit LymeNow.com
