AMARILLO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurse Practitioner, Jason Hathaway FNP-C has recently joined the team at Creek Stone as the clinic itself has re-branded to Creek Stone Integrated Medical.
"We cannot tell you how excited we are to welcome Mr. Hathaway to our practice," said Dr. Williams. "Jason provides an excellent blend of top-notch clinical education and knowledge with a strong passion for providing community-based, as well as evidence-based, care. Jason and I are both very much patient-centered which means we put the patient first and everything else comes second."
Some of the services Mr. Hathaway provides at Creek Stone include primary care, hormone optimization, medical weight loss, IV therapy, platelet-rich plasma treatments, trigger point injections, and more. These services are added to an already comprehensive and robust array of services that include chiropractic under a Fellowship-trained provider, acupuncture, massage therapy, exercise therapy programs, low-level laser, spinal decompression, and much more. "If you need it, we probably have it."
Dr. Williams said, "Treating pain is all about a multi-modal, broad-management approach. That's exactly what we now have here at Creek Stone Integrated Medical clinic in Amarillo, TX. With Mr. Hathaway now on board, Creek Stone has become the Texas Panhandle's best one-stop healthcare choice for just about everything short of surgery."
Previously, Jason Hathaway spent 14 years as a Registered Nurse. Six of those years were spent on the medical cardiology floor at Baptist St. Anthony's (BSA) here in Amarillo, TX. The last three of those years spent as the charge nurse. Mr. Hathaway then furthered his expertise and clinical training working with the Cardiology Center of Amarillo. Each day he worked hand in hand with clinic cardiologists.
Originally from Mobeetie, TX, Mr. Hathaway brings tremendous expertise combined with that small town feel needed to effectively treat the people of the Texas Panhandle. Dr. Williams adds, "We are fortunate to have Mr. Hathaway on the team at Creek Stone Integrated Medical and look forward to watching the difference he makes in our patients' lives."
Creek Stone Integrated Medical is a comprehensive healthcare clinic located in Amarillo, TX. The providers at Creek Stone have been treating the people of the Texas Panhandle since 1998. Creek Stone is located at 45th St and I-27 offering family medical care, chiropractic care, care for personal injury and car accidents, and wellness care. In addition, Dr. Williams has Fellowship training in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine.
Media Contact
Genna Jones, Creek Stone Integrated Medical, +1 (806) 355-3000, creekstonecare@gmail.com
Jeff Williams, DC, FIANM, Creek Stone Integrated Medical, (806) 355-3000, creekstonecare@gmail.com
SOURCE Creek Stone Integrated Medical