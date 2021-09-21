LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elijah Stacy was born 20 years ago with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy called Duchenne, a fatal muscle wasting disease that also affected both his siblings. At the age of sixteen, to avoid agonizing surgery, he chose to endure enough physical therapy to change the shape of his own spine. It had never been done before, yet his doctor gave him "A Small If."
In A Small If (September 28, 2021, Lioncrest Publishing ISBN TC) Elijah shares 13 lessons he's learned throughout his life's journey of losing his ability to walk, being bullied, losing his brother Max to Duchenne, and learning that his other brother has the same devastating disease. Chapters include "Stay Ambitious," "Connect the Dots Later," "Self-Image," "Dichotomy of Control," and "Prioritize Your Character."
In A Small If, Elijah explains how he overcame extreme suffering and how he became who he is today through using other people's negative energy as the ultimate motivation. Told by doctors that he has 10 years to live, Elijah's mission today is to help minimize human suffering while pushing for the cure for his disease.
When asked why he wrote the A Small If, Elijah said, "I hope to inspire others facing great adversity and suffering to face their fears and use my tools to transform their lives. If I can do it with a terminal disease, so can they."
Per the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Duchenne is a is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. In North America and Europe, the prevalence of the disease is six per 100,000 individuals The affected child might have difficulty jumping,
running, and walking. Other symptoms include enlargement of the calves, a waddling gait, and lumbar lordosis (an inward curve of the spine). Later on, the heart and respiratory muscles are affected as well. Progressive weakness and scoliosis result in impaired pulmonary function, which can eventually cause acute respiratory failure. There is currently no cure.
Praise for Elijah Stacy:
"Elijah's optimistic nature is one of his standout characteristics, and its inspiring."
—Jeff Bezos, Founder and Executive Chairman of Amazon
"I really think you'll be inspired by him. He's a great American, a believer, and someone I think we can all learn from."
—Charlie Kirk, Founder and President of Turning Point USA
"A Small If is a brilliant narrative that resonates like a spark in the darkness! Elijah's thirteen lessons illuminate hope, prioritize family, and immerse you in a courageous battle to win the day! One of the most inspiring, captivating, and remarkable people you will encounter. This book is a blueprint to transcend one's life to take A Small If and create a big possibility! IT WILL change your life!"
—Angel Mejico, Ed.D., Illustrator, 2020 Global Teacher Prize Top 50 Finalist, 2019 California Teacher of the Year
A Small If will be released on September 28, 2021, and available exclusively on Amazon.com.
About Elijah Stacy
Elijah Stacy is the founder of the 501(c) (3) nonprofit Destroy Duchenne, which he started at the age of fifteen. He is determined to advance gene editing and gene therapy to save his life, his brother's life, and the lives of thousands of people around the globe who have been diagnosed with Duchenne. He regularly accepts public speaking engagements and interviews, sharing his story with organizations, companies, and students worldwide.
For more information, please visit https://www.elijahjstacy.com The official book trailer https://youtu.be/L-bqIxAfvTw
