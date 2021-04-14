TRENTON, N.J., Apr. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the United States begins to reopen after a full year of lockdowns and social distancing due to the Covid 19 pandemic, many African-American men over 40 seeking to maintain a fit lifestyle are turning to Fit Over 40 Men's Health Products. The high-grade supplements are formulated with 100 percent pure and natural ingredients. For example, one popular product contains turmeric, which helps reduce discomfort, promotes digestive health, regulates metabolism, weight management, and memory function. The other products have similar high-quality ingredients as well.
Fit Over 40 was started recently by New Jersey native Jimmy White, a 60-year-old fitness influencer and co-founder of the popular Facebook fitness groups FIT BLACK MEN OVER FORTY and FIT BLACK WOMEN OVER FORTY, which boast of a combined following of more than 10K Facebook users. The pages offer helpful tips on healthier eating, cardio exercises that work, and feature many success stories of people well over 40 years old who are living healthier lifestyles.
"Traditional wisdom and popular opinion say that the body goes into drastic decline, so much so that after reaching the 40-year-old mark, your muscles begin to disappear," said Mr. White who has been working with health experts to develop the fitness formula in his health supplements. "This is not true if you treat your body like the high-performance machine that it is."
Mr. White is a Howard University alum and a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. He was concerned about the Black health crisis during the pandemic and was particularly concerned about the disproportionate effects and fatalities that resulted from Covid 19 on Black males.
The pandemic forced an unexpected sedentary lifestyle that has been exacerbated by poor eating habits out of stress, food insecurity, homelessness, comorbidities and other side effects of the pandemic. This pressure has pushed many people into a slow physical decline, even though many over 40 have blamed the effects on aging. However, Mr. White said that does not have to be the path for everyone.
"Healthy eating, taking Fit Over 40 supplements and rigorous, consistent movement are the medicine and fuel that will make your body ageless," said Mr. White, "they enable a person to have a good quality of life without serious illnesses as they age. And I think use of the products will help give a little extra push in the marriage department."
Media Contact
James White, Wjames3968@gmail.com, +1 (609) 638-5383, wjames3968@gmail.com
SOURCE Fit Over 40