LONG ISLAND, N.Y., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkinShield2 is a patent-pending marvel of science that seeks to give hand washers and sanitizer users a break from the dry, irritated skin that comes with killing germs effectively.
As the global pandemic continues, frequent hand washing and utilization of alcohol hand sanitizers has become daily practice to keep hands germ-free and prevent sickness. As a result, hands have paid the price through dry, cracked, and irritated skin, which can actually allow germs to penetrate deeper into the layers of the skin, making people sicker. The makers of SkinShield2 saw the need for something better and got to work.
Proper hand hygiene is essential because 80% of infectious diseases are transmitted from unclean hands touching contaminated surfaces. SkinShield2 has formulated a way to help solve that problem, with none of the drawbacks of alcohol. What is SkinShield2?
SkinShield2 is an innovative all-in-1 antibacterial barrier lotion that replaces harsh alcohol sanitizers, one-off moisturizing creams, and advanced barrier repair lotions. It is alcohol-free and uses the active ingredient benzalkonium chloride (BZK). BZK is a safe, organic salt compound that kills 99.9% of germs like alcohol but lasts much longer. Studies have shown that BZK can kill germs for up to 4 hours (vs. 30 seconds for alcohol)
Frequently called an "invisible glove" on your skin, SkinShield2 goes a step further, protecting your hands with a revolutionary polymer barrier, which dermatologists recommend to help protect and repair damaged skin. It even stays on through hand washing and is naturally removed over a period of hours. It's often referred to as an "invisible glove" on your hands. Skinshield2 is a force to be reckoned with for germs and viruses.
SkinShield2 is a product created by United Biotech, an innovative leader and provider to many of America's Top Hospitals. Quality and scientific research are paramount at United Biotech. Thus SkinShield2 was formulated to be more than just a superior hand sanitizer – but a complete all-in-one hand hygiene system. "If there are too many steps in a process, people won't do it. Our philosophy is to keep things simple. It's one product and one step to take the place of 3," says Dominick Salzone, Chief Operating Officer.
SkinShield2 is now available direct from the manufacturer and can be purchased at http://www.skinshield2.com.
Media Contact
Dominick Salzone, Skinshield2, 1 8667535700 Ext: 15, dsalzone@skinshield2.com
SOURCE Skinshield2