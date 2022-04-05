The four internationally recognized physicians will deliver presentations to guide healthcare professionals treating critical limb ischemia in patients facing amputation.
MALVERN, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four world-renowned faculty presenters are joining the Course Director lineup for HMP Global's 2022 Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP), the only meeting dedicated to addressing the need for education and technologies for treating critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients facing amputation.
The event, now in its 12th year, will take place Aug. 17-20 in Chicago, and offers training and learning opportunities for participating clinicians. Driven by a team of multidisciplinary course directors and led by Dr. Jihad A. Mustapha, a pioneer in the field of interventional cardiology, AMP provides opportunities for endovascular and vascular specialists to learn the latest advances in revascularization and explore groundbreaking techniques that will improve the future for CLI patients.
"We have worked hard to build an agenda with more than 70 multidisciplinary experts, and the additions of Drs. Brodmann, Bryce, Dua, and Scott as Course Directors make this year's AMP meeting even more powerful," said Dr. Mustapha, founder of AMP and the Co-Founder and CEO of Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers. "Attendees will come away with new approaches and techniques for treating CLI through access to complex live case broadcasts and practical education, featuring hands-on workshops and presentation of late-breaking data."
Joining the AMP 2022 lineup are the following faculty presenters:
Dr. Marianne Brodmann, Head of the Clinical Division of Angiology, Medical University Graz, AT
Dr. Brodmann trained in internal medicine at the University Hospital of Graz and her main focus, after specializing in Vascular Medicine (Angiology), is doing peripheral endovascular procedures. She is involved in many trials dealing with new endovascular techniques in both claudicants as well as CLI patients.
Her presentations include:
- IN.PACT Global Study 5-Year Diabetic and Gender Subgroup Outcomes (Aug. 17)
- Panel Discussions (Aug. 17, 19)
- This Is How I Would Do It! (Aug. 19)
Dr. Yolanda C. Bryce, Assistant Attending, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Cornell University
Dr. Bryce joined the faculty in Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in the Department of Radiology in August 2016 where she specializes in diagnosing and treating cancer patients including patients with breast cancer, treating both primary and metastatic tumor. She also has a special interest in vascular pathology in oncologic patients and holds Registered Physician Vascular Interpretation accreditation and is Boarded through the American Board of Vascular Medicine. She opened her institution's Vascular Lab - the MSKCC Noninvasive Vascular Imaging Center and started the hospital's peripheral arterial disease program.
Her presentations include:
- Closing the Gaps in Racial Disparities in CLI Outcome and Amputation Rates (Aug. 17)
- Panel Discussions (Aug. 17, 19)
- Disrupt PAD BTK2 Interim Update (Aug. 19)
- Dr. Anahita Dua, Assistant Professor of Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
Dr. Dua is a vascular surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital and an assistant professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. At Mass General, she is the director of the Vascular Lab, co-director of the Peripheral Artery Disease Center and Limb Evaluation and Amputation Program (LEAPP), associate director of the Wound Care Center, director of the Lymphedema Center and associate director of the Vascular Surgery Clerkship.
Her presentations include:
- Gender Disparities in CLI Care (Aug. 17)
- Panel Discussions (Aug. 17, 18)
- Infection & Thrombosis and the Utilization of Thromboelastography & Platelet Mapping to Predict Patients Who Will Have Negative Outcomes (Aug. 17)
- Hybrid Approach to CLI: When and Why? (Aug. 18)
Dr. Eric C. Scott, Vascular Surgeon, The Iowa Clinic
Dr. Scott is a board-certified vascular surgeon at the Iowa Clinic in Des Moines, Iowa where he began practice in 2008. He performs both arterial and venous procedures and has special interest in endovascular therapies for PAD and treatment of critical limb ischemia.
His presentations include:
- Three-Year Outcomes of Surgical vs. Endovascular Revascularization for CLI (Aug. 18)
- Panel Discussions (Aug. 18, 19)
- Session 8: Revascularization Planning: Are Guidelines Being Followed? (Aug. 18)
- How to Approach the CLI Patient Who is a Candidate for Both Surgical Revascularization & Endovascular Revascularization (Aug. 18)
- Bypass Surgery Decision Driven by Anatomical Characteristics (Aug. 19)
AMP 2022 features more than 70 faculty presenters, more than 10 complex CLI cases, hands-on workshops, and opportunities to earn more than 20 CME/CNE credits. AMP is designed for interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, wound care specialists, podiatrists, nurses, vascular technologists, and cardiovascular catheterization laboratory team members.
For more information or to register, visit amptheclimeeting.com.
