H. A. L. T. HEALTHY ALTERNATIVE LICE TREATMENT UTILIZES EXCITING NEW PATENTED TECHNOLOGY

 By Arbor Development

Newly Patented H.A.L.T.™ (HEALTHY ALTERNATIVE LICE TREATMENT) Clinically proven safe & effective on head lice, super lice, and lice eggs (nits)

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Development, LLC, headed by Mike Hatten, a 30-year lice category veteran, announces a recently completed third party clinical study showing 95% efficacy, utilizing this exclusive new technology.

The product exhibits an entirely new approach to the dreaded head lice problem that never seems to go away. Containing All Natural ingredients, the new system has no pesticides, no drugs, no parabens, no phthalates, and no preservatives. It utilizes multiple natural oils, emulsifiers and gentle, cosmetic grade abrasives to dislodge and safely remove lice and eggs from the hair shaft and scalp.

Patents have been issued in the U.S. and Canada, while pending in Europe. Noted lice researcher, Maria Elena Villar, Ph.D., M.P.H., Professor, Florida International University, and C.E.O. Covian Consulting, Miami, Fl., calls H. A. L. T. "an effective Natural Lice eradication alternative to current treatment regimens on the market."

Arbor Development is seeking an exclusive marketing partner to license and commercialize the new technology in the U.S. and other countries.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Arbor Development

Mike Hatten

515-979-1282       

334704@email4pr.com 

www.haltlice.com 

