SAUSALITO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California-based Neuropathy Research Inc. announced the release of its L-arginine-based topical cream designed to relieve the symptoms of peripheral neuropathy (PN). PN refers to pain, tingling, and numbness in the feet or hands suffered by as many as 30 million Americans, the majority of them diabetics. Causes of PN include diabetes, vitamin B-12 deficiency, excessive alcohol consumption, and age. There is no known cure, and the re-purposed anti-seizure medications commonly prescribed to treat the condition often don't work or cause unpleasant, sometimes intolerable, side effects.
All that was what company co-founder Tony Cook learned from his doctor, Arlene F. Hoffman, DPM, Ph.D., a veteran podiatrist and medical researcher in San Francisco. "She told me my peripheral neuropathy was idiopathic – meaning cause unknown," recalls Cook, "and the doctor dispensed a topical formulation that she said had helped the many PN patients in her care."
It turns out that Dr. Hoffman had studied with a fellow scientist in her youth, Dr. Robert Furchgott, who was awarded a Nobel Prize in 1998 for the discovery of nitric oxide, a molecule essential for nerve function. It was later discovered that L-arginine, a naturally occurring amino acid, increased the production of nitric oxide. This led Dr. Hoffman to begin incorporating L-arginine into her topical treatments for PN.
It worked, explains Dr. Hoffman, because the L-arginine could reach the damaged nerves causing the symptoms, since these spidery or "small-fiber" peripheral nerves were close to the surface of the skin and could therefore be readily nourished. The treatments relieved Cook's symptoms, and he was impressed enough by the doctor's logic and scientific explanations that he co-founded a company with a partner to develop a topical cream based on Hoffman's insights. Explains Cook, a 79-year-old serial entrepreneur, "I wanted to pay it forward and use the formulation to help the many, many others with my condition the way it had helped me."
The product derived from that development effort is the newly launched Neuro One Nerve Support Cream for Peripheral Neuropathy, a non-prescription formulation containing natural ingredients and manufactured in a California-based cosmeceutical facility that is cGMP compliant, FDA registered, and has earned the USDA's National Organic Program certification. Every Neuro One ingredient is sourced with care, and the product contains nothing from China.
Unlike competitor foot creams that supposedly relieve PN, Neuro One is not a muscle rub. It has no menthol or CBD that simply masks symptoms instead of supporting essential nerve function. No fragrance or dyes are added, and it contains no capsaicin, which helps some people with neuropathy pain but can cause irritating burning sensations in others.
The product is dispensed in an airless pump bottle to keep bacteria from forming with exposure to the air and to maintain the purity of the natural ingredients. It contains a full 100 ml (3.4 fluid ounces). Apply the cream twice per day, being careful to cover the entire top and bottom of the foot, including all around the ankle. Dr. Hoffman says her patients usually experience relief within a few minutes to a few days; for some, relief can take up to a month.
Adds Cook, "We're introducing this to a wider audience because we are convinced from our own experience that the nourishing impact of L-arginine can support nerve health, improve sensation, and relieve the numbness, pain, and tingling of peripheral neuropathy." Neuro One is available on Amazon and can also be purchased online at NeuropathyResearch.com.
About Neuropathy Research Inc.:
Neuropathy Research Inc. is a health products and information company providing insights and self-care solutions for the relief of peripheral neuropathy. Our topical treatment, Neuro One Nerve Support Cream, is a natural formulation containing L-arginine designed to nourish nerves in the feet and hands and stimulate nerve health. For help, visit http://www.NeuropathyResearch.com.
Press Contact:
Tony Cook
Media Contact
Caroline Dranow, Mediaplanet, 6469221400, caroline.dranow@mediaplanet.com
SOURCE Neuropathy Research Inc.