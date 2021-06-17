LAKE ORION, Mich., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With incontinence affecting over 19 million women in the US, Women's Excellence is excited to introduce a breakthrough technology called EMSELLA. EMSELLA is a chair that treats pelvic floor relaxation by stimulating the entire pelvic floor region and musculature, rehabilitating weak pelvic muscles, and restoring neuromuscular control. This treatment is revolutionizing the women's intimate health and wellness category by effectively treating urinary and fecal incontinence and even improving sexual wellness for women. The technology provides women with an easy, effective, and completely non-invasive treatment option, empowering them to address an often-private health issue that can dramatically impact their quality of life.
Pelvic floor relaxation is a weakening of the muscle of the pelvic floor. If they are not as strong, they do not work as well. This means that women cannot always control when they urinate, they cannot feel as much during intercourse, the pelvic organs can "drop", and bowel habits become unpredictable in some cases. Pelvic floor relaxation can be referred to as prolapse, pelvic floor dysfunction, and pelvic floor weakness. No matter what you call it, these muscles are not doing their job!
Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD, FACOG, President of Women's Excellence takes comprehensive care seriously. "Until now, there has not been an easy and effective, non-invasive solution for women to help strengthen their pelvic floor. At Women's Excellence, we are proud to offer comprehensive care to our patients, and by adding the EMSELLA chair to our treatment offerings, we do just that!" says Zaidan. "Our goal is to exceed the wants and needs of the women in our community. In some cases, patients do not desire the use of medication or even surgery to help their problem. The EMSELLA chair helps strengthen the pelvic muscles – all while the patient remains fully clothed!"
Harnessing the power of HIFEM (High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic) technology, EMSELLA stimulates the entire pelvic floor at once—with a single session providing thousands of supramaximal pelvic floor muscle contractions, comparable to over 11,000 Kegels. Supramaximal pelvic floor muscle contractions are extremely important in muscle re-education for patients.
A recent clinical study demonstrated that 100% of patients had better awareness of pelvic floor muscles because of treatment, with 95% of patients treated reported satisfaction and significant improvement in their quality of life following six treatments with EMSELLA.
"Given how common these problems are for women, it always surprises me that women keep it to themselves as many of their friends and colleagues are suffering as well," shared Dr. Zaidan. "By the time they come to me, they're really at loss and are excited to learn about the EMSELLA chair. The completely non-invasive nature of the treatment allows it to be approachable, making it easy for women to treat this issue and stop suffering in silence."
For optimal results, Women's Excellence recommends a series of six, twice–weekly, 28 minute treatments.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://emsella.womensexcellence.com/. Appointments can also be made at (248) 693-0543.
About Women's Excellence
Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology, and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state-of-the-art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is taking new patients and is conveniently located throughout southeastern Michigan in Birmingham, Clarkston, Lake Orion, Lapeer, Rochester, Royal Oak, and West Bloomfield. Women's Excellence is also a proud partner of Detroit's longstanding radio network, WJR 760AM, providing expert women's health news and information. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.
Media Contact
Jessica Russette, Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology, 2487315442, jrussette@womensexcellence.com
SOURCE Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology