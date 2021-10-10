DENVER, Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past few years, the problem of homelessness has become a hot-button issue within our culture, both politically as well as socially. While there are many different opinions on best ways to solve the problem, most will agree that not enough is being done across the board. A new organization in Denver is seeking to change that, and they've developed a unique message soaked in reality to get people's attention.
But how did this happen? How can this be?
And even more baffling is the question, 'Why me?'
I did all the things I was told I should do,
to pursue a career and a family, too.
Shelter Matters was founded in 2020 by local entrepreneur and philanthropist, Max Appel, who had become concerned over the lack of a larger, coordinated effort to bring about the kind of change that will have a lasting impact on the lives of so many living on the street---not only in Denver, but across the country as well. He teamed up with Melinda Paterson, a longtime advocate for the homeless and former Executive Director of Father's Woody's Haven of Hope, to address the growing problem of homelessness through a grassroots movement that educates and activates the community. The campaign, designed by Denver non- profit marketer David Sevick, is based on a rhythmic-cadenced poem that Sevick wrote, which chronicles one man's shocking journey into homelessness. Excerpts from the poem will be featured in a series of promotions beginning in September of 2021 and culminating with National Homeless Awareness month in October.
Appel believes their efforts will help achieve one of the primary goals of the organization, which is to influence elected officials at the local, state, and national levels to initiate much-needed legislation that will create and support new as well as existing programs and services designed to reduce the homeless population.
Both Appel and Paterson agree that the biggest contributors to the ongoing problem of homelessness are the absence of prevention initiatives and adequate housing, along with the public's lack of understanding of what it is truly like to be living on the street.
I'm determined to get myself back on my feet.
To find a way out of this life on the street.
I'll do what I'm able to shorten my stay
In this strange outdoor prison where I'm living each day.
"It's easy to look away from those living on the street, believing that they choose that lifestyle or that they're drug users or they're lazy," said Paterson, who now serves as Executive Director of the organization. "But the reality is that no one grows up wishing they were homeless. If we don't work from an understanding of why people are homeless, we're just putting a band-aid on the problem."
Appel says the ultimate goal would be the creation of a permanent government agency dedicated solely to addressing the problem of homelessness, prevention, and providing viable housing options and vital wrap-around services to help those living on the street.
I'm strong and resilient, I know how to cope.
I may lose possessions, but I'll always have hope.
Hope keeps me going til I'm back on my feet,
And keeps me alive while I live on the street.
The campaign, which offers a starkly realistic glimpse of life on the street, will encourage involvement from the community, including the development of a series of calls-to-action designed to convince people to play an active role in a variety of capacities. You can find out more information on their website at ShelterMatters.org or by calling 720.287.3836.
ABOUT THE POEM
For more than 25 years, David Sevick's rhythmic-cadenced poetry has been included at celebrations of all kinds, including weddings, engagements, retirement parties, birthdays, holidays, and even funerals. Max Appel and his wife Elaine were first exposed to Sevick's work in 2017 while attending the annual a local fundraising gala at which he presented a heart-tugging piece about children living with autism. Appel thought Sevick's work might serve as an ideal vehicle through which he could give a voice to the homeless. Sevick does this with the story of one man's introduction to living on the street as he faces various problems and crises that are common to homeless individuals along his journey. The poem is divided into three sections, each offering a glimpse at a different aspect of homelessness: how homelessness happens, how one adjusts to such a change in their life, and the importance of hope.
A LIFE ON THE STREET
By David Sevick
© 2021 Shelter Matters All rights reserved; Any unauthorized usage is strictly prohibited.
Part One: How Did This Happen?
You don't know my name but you see me each day
You try and ignore me as you go on your way.
To many, I'm much like a rodent or pest
That must be removed from the streets I infest.
You don't know my story, but you think that you do
You see me as lazy and nothing like you.
You don't know that I was the neighbor you'd greet
as you walked with your dog by my house on your street.
I know I look different, I'm not at my best
I'm sure I look dirty with the way that I'm dressed.
The chance to clean up comes but once in a while
Just a bath and clean clothes give me reason to smile.
But how did this happen? How can this be?
And even more baffling is the question, Why me?
I did all the things I was told I should do
to pursue a career and a family, too.
I worked very hard, I followed each rule
To put food on the table, send my kids off to school.
To be a good person, the best I could be
But this outcome I'm living I could not foresee.
Like dominoes falling, my life took a turn
Got fired from my job, no wages to earn.
The bills started piling, my wife left one day
She packed up the kids and they all went away.
I was left on my own, couldn't pay for the rent
Couldn't buy any food, all the money'd been spent.
Evicted from home with no place I could live
An immeasurable shame that I could not forgive.
So I took some belongings and got in my car
No money for gas, so I didn't get far.
Continued my journey with just my two feet
Darkness was falling as I walked on the street.
My legs were exhausted, I needed to rest
My limits and patience were put to the test.
I found a large tree under which I could sleep
In the dark, cold night, I started to weep.
But the tears served no purpose; no one would hear
My sadness was partnered with worry and fear.
The life I had known has been taken away.
Now I struggle to live as I face each new day.
