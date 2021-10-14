SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The South Jersey MS Center was instituted under the leadership of Dr. Steven Bromley in Audubon, NJ in August 2015. A diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Dr. Bromley assembled a team of neurologists, and specialized nurses to build the largest private infusion suite in the State of New Jersey dedicated to the comprehensive management and study of Multiple Sclerosis. Their second office and infusion suite opened in Linwood, New Jersey in 2017.
The neurologists at The South Jersey MS Center include Dr. Steven Bromley, who is also board certified in headache medicine, Dr. Indrani S. Hightower who is ABPN certified, as well as board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology, and Dr. Keith Preis who has ABPN certification as well as expertise in pain management, migraine, and trigger point injections.
In addition to management of Multiple Sclerosis, The South Jersey MS Center team specializes in treating Headaches, Epilepsy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Traumatic Brain Injury, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.
Notably, the South Jersey MS Center now offers cutting edge biologic immunotherapy infusions, including infusions that treat myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, lupus, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and migraine. In addition, they are one of the first private infusion suites that will be offering biological infusion therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
For Neuropsychiatric health, the South Jersey MS Center offers formal neuropsychological assessments. They have also recently initiated a TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation care) Center using Neurostar. This is an FDA therapy for Major Depressive Disorder, OCD and has a proven benefit in treating PTSD, anxiety, and depression.
Soon the practice will also be offering Ketamine infusions for severe intractable pain, and complex regional pain syndrome.
To learn more about The South Jersey MS Center, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/southjerseymscenter/
