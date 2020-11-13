Pooled data analyses from Phase III ORION-9, -10 and -11 showed that inclisiran consistently reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) by approximately 51% in both male and female adult patients and in three age categories1,2 Sustained LDL-C reduction with inclisiran was observed regardless of age or gender differences with two doses a year, after an initial dose and then again at three months; the overall trial dosing schedule was at months 1, 3 and then every 6 months up to month 171,2 LDL-C is the most readily modifiable risk factor for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), yet despite widespread statin use, 80% of high-risk patients do not reach guideline-recommended LDL-C targets3,4 Inclisiran recently received a positive CHMP opinion and recommendation for marketing authorization in Europe and is under review by the US Food and Drug Administration