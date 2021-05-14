CAMARILLO, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODU, a worldwide leader in designing and manufacturing high-performance connector solutions and cable assemblies, is introducing to the US market new disposable receptacles to the ODU MEDI-SNAP® portfolio, an Advanced Plastic Connector series.
The ODU MEDI-SNAP® is a plastic lightweight Push-Pull and Break-Away connector. This connector series is 75% lighter than comparable metal connectors, it is autoclavable, sterilizable, has high chemical resistance. IEC 60601-1 versions or configurations are also available.
The expansion of the portfolio will now include a one-piece disposable receptacle for front panel mounting including catheter handle mounting. The ODU disposable solution provides the user and patient protection required by IEC 60601-1 ( 2 MOOP / 1MOPP). These new receptacles have at least 25 mating cycles, a new space-spacing design with a maximum of 34 contacts, they benefit of a clip-in system for fast and easy assembly and they are a cost-effective solution for high-volume projects. These new receptacles are also intermatable with all ODU MEDI-SNAP® Push-Pull size 2 connectors.
The new ODU MEDI-SNAP® receptacles offer a solution for various medical applications including, but not limited to, catheters, electrosurgical devices, endoscopes, and ablation devices.
