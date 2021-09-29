BALTIMORE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life's Tough Media is proud to announce our collaboration with Dr. Christina Rahm on the launch of her new podcast, Scientifically Beautiful. Internationally acclaimed research scientist and environmental health consultant, if it's scientific fields Christina knows front to back, it's psychology, bioscience engineering, and nanotechnology—having advanced degrees in all three. Christina's also mastered the art of living a beautiful life in the face of great personal challenges, including Lyme disease and multiple bouts with cancer. She is a brave overcomer, and she's aiming to support and inspire others to triumph.
Scientifically Beautiful is a conversational podcast applying scientific education to strategies that can empower listeners by helping them get rid of negative forces that prevent them from living a healthy and beautiful life. Christina's wholistic approach focuses on curing the causes of disease and illness, not simply treating the symptoms. Despite the wisdom of her straightforward, science-based approach, she's often been maligned, even by those within her discipline. And she's had to learn to rise above criticism as well.
Professional and academic accomplishments aside, Christina is a dedicated mom of four children in Nashville, Tennessee. On her podcast, she invites listeners to meet and learn from her friends, family and colleagues who have faced similar situations. Additionally, listeners will benefit from her alternative approach and broad perspective based on years of extensive international travel and study of other cultures' healing modalities.
Produced by Life's Tough Media, the Scientifically Beautiful podcast launches on Friday, October 1, 2021, and will be available on all your favorite podcasting platforms and at lifestough.com each week.
About Life's Tough Media:
Founded in 2019, Life's Tough Media is a media production company that is on the rise with a mission of connecting people back to themselves and to each other through innovative podcasts, films, documentaries, and books. The brand is focused on building community, empowering audiences, and teaching people how to be "tougher" than their circumstances and how to reinvent themselves. Founder Dustin Plantholt declares, We are sparking a movement and we're changing the world, one heart at a time, freeing others from shame, guilt and anger. Its life … life is tough … but YOU can be TOUGHER!" For more information on their Podcast Services Division offerings, please visit lifestough.com or email to info@lifestough.com.
About Dr. Christina Rahm:
Dr. Christina Rahm is a research scientist, product formulator, business owner, author, educator, speaker, and mom of four. Through years of laboratory research and ethical observations, she has developed a personalized and predictive approach to healthcare. Her consulting practice, centered around environmental and human detoxification, aims to educate and empower people, corporations and societies to remove toxic forces from their lives. She holds Doctorate Degrees in Counseling Psychology and Strategic Science having done postdoctoral research in Nano-biotechnology and Bioscience Engineering at Harvard University. She has spoken and lectured at environmental, health and medical conferences in 78 countries and all 50 U.S. states. Her book, Cure the Causes, is available at Barnes and Noble and Amazon. To learn more visit drchristinarahm.com.
