NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The findings of a new national survey conducted by All In Together, a non-partisan civic education organization, in partnership with Lake Research Partners and Emerson College Polling, reflects 1,000 registered female voters' feelings toward the election amid the COVID-19 crisis. It is the most comprehensive study to date of women voters in 2020 as they adapt to the pandemic.
Lauren Leader, Co-Founder and CEO of All In Together said of the study findings, "No other study looks as deeply at the way COVID-19 may impact the turnout and participation of women in this Presidential election year. What we find is that most women are highly motivated to vote. Even given the heavy burdens of the COVID-19 crisis, women believe their votes matter and plan to participate in the election in November. That said, they certainly do not all agree on who they will vote for and some deep divisions are evident. The President retains strong support among some groups of women, even as his overall favorability is low."
- Overall, President Trump has a large favorability gap with women: 48% hold a very unfavorable view of him v. 31% very unfavorable for Biden.
- However, women voters who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 continue to find President Trump favorable (49%) vs. Biden (32%): A majority of women who have lost jobs supported Trump in 2016 (50% compared to 42% who supported Clinton) and are likely to continue their support: 51% of still support Trump (compared to 44% for Biden). These women differ from the general voting population in that 43% think of themselves as Republicans, 36% identify as Democrats and 19% are independent (vs. 45% Democrat, 19% Independent, 29% Republican overall).
- Women who lost wages due to Covid-19: These women broke for Clinton in 2016 by 17 points, and currently break for Biden at a higher rate, 53%, compared to 31% who support President Trump.
- Women, both Republican and Democrat, are highly motivated to vote in the 2020 election: Republican women are more motivated (86%) vs. 80% Independent and 79.5% of Democrats. White women (88%) are most likely to say they are certain to vote compared to 78% of Black women and 72% of Lantinx women.
- African American women solidly supporting Biden: The African American female vote is the base for Democrats and is the most solid voting bloc for Biden, breaking for Biden with 83% compared to 14% for Trump. Further demonstrating loyalty to the party nominee, 90% report that they are strongly supporting Biden, compared to 64% of white Biden voters reporting strong support and 26% of Latina Biden voters reporting strong support.
- Latina women are under-engaged: Latina voters are less interested in the election – 20% are definitely not going to vote (compared to 4% of women overall).
- Undecided women voters break for Biden but may not vote: When forced to decide who they lean towards for this November, undecided women appear ready to break for Biden 63% to 37%. However, getting these voters to show up at the polls in November will be a challenge, as a third (33%) of undecided voters report not voting in 2018, and 16% did not vote in the 2016 election. This group is mostly likely to categorize themselves not as Independents (19%), but rather as having no political affiliation (28%) at all.
- Women struggling to manage work and family amid COVID-19 still see their vote as important: Women voters who reported that they are struggling to manage their work and family obligations are united in perceiving themselves to have a very important role in protecting their families and communities (60%). Struggling women voters are more likely to have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 crisis (27%). The COVID-19 crisis has also increased the amount of care these women are providing to their children (50%), spouse/partner (28%), and parents or other relatives (28%).
Leader further explained, "Women are as diverse as the nation and their political views are not uniform nor are their experiences with the COVID-19 crisis. Burdens of care, unemployment and underemployment are clearly huge factors in how and if women will vote this November. We will continue to closely follow these trends over the coming months. Women's votes are critical to the election outcomes in 2020."
About All In Together
All In Together (AIT) encourages, equips, educates, and empowers voting-age women to participate fully in America's civic and political life. AIT is the only non-partisan women's organization committed to delivering cross-sector, innovative solutions to advance the progress of women's political, civic and professional leadership in the United States.