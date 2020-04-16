FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Primavera Essentials is now offering CBD gummies and sports creams in addition to their soft-gels, tinctures, and salves. Their mission is to educate buyers about all of the potential benefits that are available with high-quality CBD and hemp oil products. By using top manufacturers and high-quality ingredients, it's hard to find better CBD products on the market.
"These are troublesome times for our country," says CEO and co-founder Preston Wilson. "We want to help relieve the anxiety that comes with a crisis. Our new CBD products have the potential to do just that."
With these new products recently added to their product offering, it's easy to find high-quality CBD at Primavera. Their complete product line includes soft-gels, tinctures, and gummies for oral use, as well as salves and creams for topical treatment.
CBD is becoming more popular as a way to potentially combat aches and pains, anxiety, and sleeplessness. The premium-grade CBD products from Primavera Essentials can also help keep immune systems supported. They are currently offering 15% off and free shipping with promo code "welcome15" during checkout.
Co-founder Barry Moore agrees, "We want to do whatever we can to support our community and country during this time. If that means making our CBD products more accessible, then that's what we'll do."
Be sure to visit Primavera Essentials online at Primavera-Essentials.com to learn more about CBD, their process of creating premium-grade products, and of course, to shop all of the new products they have to offer.
About Primavera Essentials
Primavera Essentials was founded with the goal of providing buyers with the knowledge and education they need to fully understand how CBD could benefit their lives. It was only through personal experience that they became so passionate about their products and knew that they needed to spread the word to more discriminating buyers.
With Primavera, they want to change what people thought they knew about hemp oil products. They provide a wide range of information about CBD and hemp oil on their site and in their blog. They also are proud to now offer a Brand Representative program for all of their customers that fall in love with their CBD products. To learn more about this exclusive program, visit Primavera-Essentials.com/affiliate-program today.
Contact:
Farra Lanzer
238075@email4pr.com
970-541-3284