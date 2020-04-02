ROCKVILLE, Md., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: RGRX) ("RegeneRx" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair and regeneration, today announced the publication of a new scientific study demonstrating a mechanism of action of thymosin beta 4 (Tβ4) on human corneal epithelial cell migration and the downstream signaling pathways. Although Tβ4 is in phase 3 clinical trials for treatment of eye disorders such as dry eye syndrome and neurotrophic keratitis, the effect of Tβ4 on human corneal epithelial cell (HCEC) migration and proliferation and the precise downstream signaling pathway(s) have not been completely identified. The results of this study suggest that Tβ4-mediated HCEC proliferation and migration are associated with increased ATP levels, P2X7 R-mediated Ca2+ influx, and the ERK1/2 signaling pathway, which describes one of the mechanisms of action for Tβ4-mediated corneal healing and regeneration.
The study was conducted by H.M. Yang et al., who are either employees or consultants of GtreeBNT, a joint venture partner with RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of RGN-259 in the U.S. The study was funded by GtreeBNT and published in the journal, Current Eye Research, on line, 02 Apr 2020, https://doi.org/10.1080/02713683.2020.1748891
About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.regenerx.com)
RegeneRx is focused on the development of novel therapeutic peptides, including Thymosin beta 4 (Tβ4) and its constituent fragments, for tissue and organ protection, repair and regeneration. RegeneRx currently has three drug candidates in clinical development for ophthalmic, cardiac and dermal indications, four active strategic licensing agreements in the U.S., China, and Pan Asia (Korea, Japan, and Australia, among others), and the EU, and has patents and patent applications covering its products in many countries throughout the world. RGN-259, the Company's ophthalmic eye drop, is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for dry eye syndrome and neurotrophic keratitis in the U.S. For additional information about RegeneRx please visit www.regenerx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
