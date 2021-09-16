HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Predicine, Inc. announced today results from a liquid biopsy study demonstrating the clinical application of utilizing the PredicineCARE liquid biopsy NGS assay to serially monitor changes in ctDNA levels in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
The European Urology study evaluated the effects of administering a single fraction of SABR prior to the first and second doses of avelumab (PD-L1 immunotherapy drug) in patients with mCRPC. The study is entitled "Avelumab Combined with Stereotactic Ablative Body Radiotherapy in Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer: The Phase 2 ICE-PAC Clinical Trial". PredicineCARE, PredicineRNA and Low Pass-Whole Genome Sequencing (LP-WGS) assays were utilized in the study to monitor changes at cfDNA and cfRNA levels. The study demonstrated the potential value of serial monitoring of ctDNA levels in patients with mCRPC.
Due to the amount of time required to observe clinical or radiographic evidence of treatment efficacy, there is an unmet clinical need to utilize liquid biopsy assays to more quickly and non-invasively identify mCRPC patients who are responding to therapy. The data from this study suggests that baseline AR alterations, MYC gains, and high levels of baseline ctDNA fractions may be associated with a poorer prognosis. The study also demonstrates the potential for ctDNA analysis to identify patients who are responding to treatment prior to clinical and radiographic responses. Additionally, serial monitoring of ctDNA alternations and changes in copy number alterations demonstrate the ability to detect potential resistance mechanisms.
"This prospective study demonstrates the value of Predicine's liquid biopsy solutions to monitor treatment response in patients receiving immunotherapy," said Dr. Shidong Jia, Founder and CEO at Predicine. "We are pleased to provide a range of innovative liquid biopsy solutions that may have profound clinical implications including predicting patient survival, selecting therapies for treatment, monitoring for treatment response, and understanding subsequent resistance. Predicine was founded to address these types of unmet clinical needs. Our goal is to detect cancer early and treat early stages of cancer."
The publications can be found online at: https://www.predicine.com/publications/
About Predicine
Predicine is a molecular insights company in Silicon Valley that is committed to advancing biomarker-driven precision medicine. Predicine has developed a breakthrough cell-free DNA and cell-free RNA based liquid biopsy technology for non-invasive cancer profiling, disease monitoring, assessing minimal residual disease, and early cancer detection. The company has launched a portfolio of blood-based and urine-based assays for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Through its CLIA and CAP facilities in the US and China, Predicine partners with leading biopharma companies and hospitals to support global clinical trials, CDx development and personalized cancer care. Further information is available on the company's website, http://www.predicine.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or on Twitter @Predicine.
