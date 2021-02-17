SAN FRANCISCO, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With recent research indicating a possible link between inflammatory gum disease and COVID-19 respiratory complications and data showing that dental care is the most neglected of all healthcare spending since the pandemic started, today, Livionex, Inc., a Silicon Valley life sciences company released the results of a groundbreaking new study, published in The Journal of Periodontology. This is the first controlled study to show a toothpaste demonstrating measurable improvements in patients with periodontitis, a disease that affects more than 65-million Americans today (almost half of Americans adults over 30 years of age).
Periodontitis, the most severe form of gum disease, has been connected to tooth loss, heart disease, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and some cancers. Recently, several studies have reported that that those with chronic gum disease are more likely to experience severe, potentially life-threatening complications if they contract COVID-19. Gum disease may also play a role in what is now being referred to as 'Long Covid' affecting nearly a third of Covid patients who are not fully recovering, and are still experiencing symptoms weeks after their diagnosis, among them periodontal problems, loose teeth, and tooth loss.
While toothpaste has been proven to treat early gum disease, known as gingivitis, it has never been found to be a clinically significant addition in the management of periodontitis. The study is the first in the dental industry to report that brushing with a toothpaste, produced clinically significant improvements in patients with periodontitis.
"LivFresh represents a groundbreaking therapy in the treatment of periodontal disease. This is the first randomized double-blind clinical study for a toothpaste to report statistically and clinically significant reductions in gingival bleeding and pocket depths, which are markers for periodontal disease," said Dr. Petra Wilder-Smith, a leading US expert in the study oral medicine and Professor and Head of Dentistry at the Beckman Laser Institute, UC Irvine.
"The management of periodontitis requires effective daily plaque control by the patient. This remains a challenge for most patients. The LivFresh study results show that periodontitis patients can achieve significant benefits of better oral health, without changing their daily brushing habits," commented Dr. Nicolaas Geurs, Professor and Chair, Department of Periodontology, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry.
The six-month long, double-blind study, conducted at the Beckman Laser Institute at UC Irvine, compared how two toothpastes affected periodontal pocket depths, gingival inflammation, and gum bleeding in patients with periodontitis in maintenance care. The findings revealed that subjects who brushed with Livionex's LivFresh toothpaste saw statistically significant improvements in their symptoms versus the group that brushed with Crest Pro Health, an FDA-approved anti-plaque, anti-gingivitis toothpaste.
The group that brushed with LivFresh dental gel showed that 80% of their diseased pockets depths improved. Diseased Pocket Depths are greater than or equal to 4 mm. The group that brushed with LivFresh without any dental procedures, showed an average improvement of 1.16 mm in pocket depths. This is similar to the reported average improvement observed with Scaling and Root Planning (SRP) when used with FDA approved locally delivered antibacterial drugs. Additionally, when compared to the group using the control toothpaste, subjects who brushed with LivFresh saw 2.5 times less gum inflammation and 1.9 times less gum bleeding.
"LivFresh study results indicate a big step forward in the arena of patient/professional co-treatment of inflammation-based periodontitis. LivFresh can become a new and significant addition to the clinical control and management of periodontal disease," said Dr. Charles Cobb, Professor Emeritus at the University of Missouri at Kansas City's Department of Periodontics.
Unique from conventional toothpastes that rely on cleaning with detergents and abrasives, LivFresh uses 'activated edathamil' in a patented formulation that works at the molecular level by essentially breaking the bond between the bacterial biofilm and teeth, interfering with the ability of the plaque to stick to teeth. The result is close to a professional cleaning every time you brush. Since dental plaque is the root cause of gum disease, the technology also shows remarkable reductions in pocket depths, gum inflammation and bleeding symptoms associated with gum disease.
"The new study is the sixth in a series of double-blind university studies that have been conducted since 2014 showing LivFresh toothpaste outperforms other toothpastes in people with gum inflammation and bleeding. The breakthrough study was conducted on 65 individuals with periodontitis," said Dr. Maninder Kaur, Assistant Professor, Department of Periodontology, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry.
"LivFresh has shown results that indicate significant reduction of gingival inflammation, bleeding and pocket depths when used for daily brushing. LivFresh has the potential to become an adjunct for current periodontal procedures and become the toothpaste of choice for periodontal patients which is half the adult population worldwide," said Periodontist Dr. Joan Otomo-Corgel, the past president of the American Academy of Periodontology.
"The results of this study are extremely promising and take us one step closer to becoming the first toothpaste to aid in the treatment of periodontitis. During this pandemic, this becomes especially relevant as more than a third of Covid cases continue to suffer from long term gum disease even after recovering from the virus," said Amit Goswamy, CEO, Livionex Inc.
