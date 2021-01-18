· Oral conditions such as tooth decay, gum disease, tooth loss and oral cancer are the most widespread noncommunicable diseases worldwide - impacting 3.5 billion people - and have severe and significant health, societal, and economic impacts. · Oral health professionals must be actively included in all efforts to improve health for all, so that population-level prevention efforts are effective and those in need receive quality care. - Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -