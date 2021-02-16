PLAINFIELD, Ill., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Laundry Accreditation Council (HLAC) is making available at its website a free, downloadable report to help healthcare professionals understand and recognize the advantages of reusable microfiber cleaning products to support their infection prevention efforts in hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare settings.
The report, "Navigating Our New World of Reusable Microfiber Cleaning Products for Use in Healthcare," notes the role that a contaminated environment plays in the transmission of a wide range of healthcare-associated infections, the increased focus given to effective environmental cleaning since the COVID-19 pandemic, and how "reusable microfiber cleaning products are again coming to the rescue."
The report is written by Gregory Gicewicz, a past president of HLAC who currently serves as HLAC inspection committee chair. Gicewicz is also president & CEO of Sterile Surgical Systems, a full-service accredited healthcare laundry and reusable sterile surgical textile pack manufacturer.
HLAC is a leading nonprofit organization that inspects and accredits laundries that process reusable textiles for hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities – based on the highest, professionally recognized standards for patient safety and infection prevention.
The report includes:
- An explanation of how reusable high-performance microfiber products used in healthcare cleaning are manufactured
- A detail of their advantages
- Factors to consider in differentiating microfiber quality and in choosing a system that aligns with comprehensive environmental cleaning and disinfecting goals.
HLAC plans to complement this report with another, "Processing Reusable Microfiber Products for Use in Healthcare," in the near future.
