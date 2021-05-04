HARRISBURG, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by AARP Pennsylvania and Drexel University's College of Nursing and Health Professions highlights how geographic, racial/ethnic and economic factors are combining to restrict access to healthcare services for many Pennsylvanians, creating disparities that have become more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

WHAT:  AARP Pennsylvania and Drexel University will host a virtual press briefing to introduce our new health disparities report that highlights inequities in rural and low resourced areas of the state, and underrepresented populations (particularly Black/African American and Latino), who lack access to health care, experience digital divide, and face persistent local healthcare workforce shortages.

WHO: Representatives from organizations concerned about health disparities in Pennsylvania. Confirmed speakers include:

  • Laura Gitlin, PHD, FGSA, FAAN, Dean and Distinguished University Professor, Drexel University
  • Jean Accius, PhD, Senior Vice President, Global Thought Leadership, AARP
  • Rose Ann DiMaria-Ghalili, PhD, RN, FASPEN, FAAN, FGSA, Professor of Nursing, Associate Dean of Interprofessional Research and Development, Drexel University
  • Angela Foreshaw-Rouse, Manager of State Operations and Outreach, AARP Pennsylvania
  • Nancy Mimm, DNP, Assistant Professor of Population Health Nursing, Harrisburg University
  • Geoffrey Roche, Executive Director of Strategic Healthcare Initiatives, Harrisburg University
  • David Saunders, Director, Office of Health Equity, Pennsylvania Department of Health

WHEN: Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. 

HOW TO JOIN: Please join us at via Zoom; Passcode: 161525

WHY: Pennsylvanians are experiencing health inequities, particularly in rural and low resourced areas of the state and in underrepresented populations (particularly Black/African American and Latino). Geographic and racial disparities include lack of access to health care (including underserved communities and pharmacy deserts), a digital divide, and persistent local healthcare workforce shortages. Learn more here.

Contact:        

Jacklyn Isasi, AARP Pennsylvania, jisasi@aarp.org, 609-902-6242 

Steve Gardner, AARP Pennsylvania, sgardner@aarp.org, 717-319-5484 

Annie Korp, Drexel University, amk522@drexel.edu, 215-571-4244

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-shows-disparities-limiting-access-to-healthcare-services-including-covid-19-vaccines-in-pennsylvanias-underserved-communities-301283649.html

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania

