NTI-tss Plus Splint Therapy Significantly Reduces Migraine Pain in new BMC Neurology Study
CHICAGO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New research has been published demonstrating the effectiveness of the NTI-tss Plus, a novel dental device, in significantly reducing medically diagnosed migraine pain.
BMC Neurology, a renowned peer-reviewed medical journal published the results of a paper titled "Adjunctive treatment of chronic migraine using an oral dental device: overview and results of a randomized placebo-controlled crossover study." Authored by Andrew M. Blumenfeld, MD and James P. Boyd, DDS, the placebo controlled cross-over pilot study was conducted with IRB oversight to assess the efficacy of the NTI splint compared to placebo using changes in the Headache Impact Test (HIT-6) score as the outcome measure. The HIT-6 score is a meaningful measurement because it accounts for both the severity of pain and the adverse impact it has on the migraineur's quality of life (QOL).
19 refractory Chronic Migraine subjects completed baseline HIT-6 questionnaires. Each subject was provided with an NTI splint or a placebo splint for 30 nights of use. After completing the 30-night period, the subjects were switched to the alternate device for an additional 30 nights. Upon completion, the subjects completed a final HIT-6 questionnaire.
The initial baseline average HIT-6 score of all subjects was "Category 4: Severe impact, disabling pain." The study's results showed that 68% of the patients had at least a one-category improvement with the NTI device compared to only 12% when using the placebo.
36% of subjects experienced a two-category improvement when using the NTI. This can be compared to 0% that experienced a multiple category improvement with the placebo splint. Additionally, no adverse effects were reported by any of the subjects or observed by the clinicians.
This landmark study reinforces findings in a previous study submitted for FDA clearance. That study compared the NTI with a traditional full-arch dental splint as the control. Nearly as many subjects using the control splint reported worsening symptoms as those that reported improvements. That can be compared to the subjects who used NTI devices. 82% of the NTI subjects experienced a 77% reduction in migraine events.
Barry Glassman, DMD, author of numerous papers on the topic of splint therapy for pain management stated, "The NTI therapeutic protocol is probably the most effective migraine preventative. Numerous studies have demonstrated its efficacy and it doesn't come with the severe side-effects that accompany many pharmaceutical treatments – which I might add aren't as effective in preventing migraines or tension-type headaches."
The paper's authors – a dentist and a neurologist – conclude that the NTI has not reached an inflection point in clinical adoption yet. They note "The reasons for this may include prior experiences of patients with negative outcome from traditional dental splints and a lack of knowledge…" among dentists regarding the proper indications for use of NTI device.
