SafetyIsThePoint.org Is a new resource That helps people learn how to dispose of used sharps safely in their area.
WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announcement of a new educational website, SafetyIsThePoint.org, for people who use sharps in non-medical settings to manage diabetes or other medical conditions. The content includes information on the need to help educate consumers on how to safely dispose of their used household sharps.
When it comes to disposing of used household medical needles or sharps, safety is the point. Every day, millions of people around the United States use needles, lancets and syringes – otherwise known as sharps – to manage health conditions like diabetes, arthritis, cancer or auto-immune diseases while at home or on the go. Yet, many sharps users are never taught how to properly dispose of used sharps and do not know they can dispose of them safely at home.
"Our years of research have shown that people want to do the right thing with their used household sharps, but they did not know where to turn for guidance," said Bruce Taylor, senior director of government affairs and market access at Dexcom, one of the companies that supports the free public education resource. "SafetyIsThePoint.org takes the guesswork out of household sharps disposal by giving consumers easy instructions no matter where they live or travel."
In most states, used household sharps can be disposed of in the household trash if they are properly placed in a sealed, heavy-duty plastic container to prevent injury. A new resource called SafetyIsThePoint.org provides people with up-to-date information about how to safely dispose of used needles and sharps. This resource helps connect sharps users with safe disposal options across the United States and offers state-specific disposal guides. Consumers can use SafetyIsThePoint.org to learn step-by-step disposal instructions, search disposal rules and regulations in their state, or use the ZIP Code search function to find local drop-off locations.
SafetyIsthePoint.org provides consumers and educators free downloadable educational and informational patient resources, including brochures, fact sheets, posters, social media content, and more. To learn more about disposing of used sharps safely, visit SafetyIsThePoint.org.
About SafetyIsThePoint.org:
SafetyIsThePoint.org helps people understand how to dispose of used sharps safely, no matter where they live, work or travel. It is supported by a coalition of leading biopharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers: BD, Biogen, Dexcom, Eli Lilly and Company, and Roche.
