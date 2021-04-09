JUPITER, Fla., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on an innovative, targeted approach to treating a range of diseases during 3Q/2021. Check local listings for more information.
The diseases for which medicine offers few effective options – advanced cancer (or even early-stage cancer for certain types), neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune diseases – persist because they involve very complex and interrelated cellular operations. Advancements will explore how Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Bexion) – a clinical stage biotech company– is focused on the discovery and development of life-changing therapies by leveraging a less well-understood, but extremely important cellular orchestrator called the lysosome.
In this segment, viewers will learn how lysosomes play a role in a broad range of diseases including cancer, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and even infectious diseases such as viruses and bacteria. Hearing from experts in the field, audiences will discover how Bexion is leveraging the lysosome's role to treat even very advanced cancers and improving patient's quality of life.
"With a discovery stemming from fundamental research in lysosomal storage diseases, years of research and development are uncovering a fascinating multitude of potential therapeutic opportunities arising from the novel use of a normal lysosomal protein" said Ray Takigiku, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "We're excited to share our innovative approach with the viewers on the Advancements series."
In addition, the show will explore how Bexion hopes to use its platform to offer a paradigm shift in treating a variety of diseases by unlocking the workings of the lysosome and offering patients effective, non-toxic therapies where none currently exist.
"Lysosomes play a key role in a variety of diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases, neuropathy and cancer," said Richard Lubin, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring Bexion's novel approach to treating cancer and neuropathy caused by chemotherapy agents."
About Bexion Pharmaceuticals
Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is pioneering the development of life-changing treatments by leveraging the untapped mechanisms of the lysosome. Bexion believes the lysosome is an underexploited cellular orchestrator involved in multiple diseases. Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional, lysosomal activator protein, Saposin C and a phosphatidylserine.
BXQ-350 has demonstrated pre-clinical antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo, particularly in brain and other solid tumors, including those that may lead to brain metastases. Bexion has completed a multi-site first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of BXQ-350 for solid tumors and gliomas. Bexion is in Phase 2 for a rare pediatric brain tumor and plans to initiate two adult Phase 2 programs in 2021. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in CNS diseases, including peripheral neuropathy.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
