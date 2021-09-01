ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mental health awareness is critical now more than ever with the prevalence of mental illness increasing in individuals. Author Shawn T Murphy has been studying mental health for over 45 years. He has recently published "Torn Between Two Worlds: Modern Medicine and Spiritual Healing" to bring attention to alternative treatments and causes of mental illness and to encourage others to have empathy for silent sufferers. In the first three books in the Torn Between Two Worlds series, Murphy established a framework for human dualism. In the fourth book, Murphy moved from a philosophical discussion to a hands-on, self-help presentation, providing helpful answers to everyday issues.
In the first half of his new book, Murphy defines the possible spiritual illnesses that can affect individuals. These are the underlying causes that are either unrecognized or misdiagnosed by the medical community. The second half of the book provides many ways to increase one's spiritual strength and increase resistance to the negativity that a person may be subjected to.
Murphy lets readers know that every human being can aspire to their full potential regardless of their current state of spiritual health they may find themselves in. Readers will also discover the various tools to overcome the spiritual afflictions that one may suffer from. At the end of this book, readers will have a guide as to how these available tools can be implemented in their life.
"Most surgical procedures today have high success rates, yet the success modern medicine has had treating mental illness is nowhere near as successful," said Murphy. "In the materialistic world we live in today, we tend to ignore our spiritual selves and have forgotten how to foster spiritual wellness."
"Torn Between Two Worlds: Modern Medicine and Spiritual Healing" covers a full spectrum of spiritual illnesses and strives to help those who are living adjacent to sufferers recognize symptoms and seek alternative treatments. It is Murphy's hope that with his book readers will gain a greater appreciation for the spiritual gifts one comes into the world with and how to nurture them.
To learn more about "Torn Between Two Worlds: Modern Medicine and Spiritual Healing" and Murphy's other books, please visit https://tornbetweentwoworlds.com/.
"Torn Between Two Worlds: Modern Medicine and Spiritual Healing"
By Shawn T Murphy
ISBN: 9781982270025 (softcover); 9781982270056 (hardcover); 9781982270018 (electronic)
Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press
About the author
Shawn T Murphy received his Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1982 while working part-time as a machinist for Ramar Engineering. While working full-time as an engineer for General Dynamics, Murphy completed his master's in engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1985 and his master's in business administration from Texas Christian University in 1989. At age 30, he moved to Liechtenstein to run the investment team and began studying German. He received his CFA charter in 1994 and then started studying philosophy in German. After moving the investment team to Bermuda in 2000, he started publishing his philosophic works in the Bermuda Sun following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Murphy published a series of six articles speaking out against the rhetoric that had erupted. Following the stroke of his 20-year-old daughter, Shawn was inspired to write his book series "Torn Between Two Worlds." Since then, Murphy has been actively blogging on Quora where he has been able to assist many on their spiritual path. He currently resides in Zug, Switzerland.
