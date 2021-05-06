AURORA, Ill., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony was held for the Bardwell Residences sales office. Bardwell Residences will be a new senior living, assisted living and memory care community for older adults in Aurora, IL.
The invitation-only event was held on April 2, at the sales office, which is located at 63 S. Broadway in Aurora, IL. Old Copley Hospital in Aurora is currently being reconstructed, and Bardwell Residences will be one component of the development. It will feature a full spectrum of services to help older adults embrace their independence.
Residents are expected to move in in late 2021 or early 2022.
"We will be providing older adults with a wonderful alternative to a nursing home or to struggling alone at home," said Regional Director of Marketing Danielle Chamberlin.
For residents of the senior living apartments, a variety of convenience services will be included such as the main meal each day and housekeeping and flat linen laundry every other week.
The assisted living apartments are specifically designed for older adults who need some help to maintain their independence. The focus will be on helping residents maintain as much independence as possible for as long as possible.
The memory care apartments are designed for individuals with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. The focus will be on helping each resident maintain a sense of purpose and belonging in all seasons of dementia. Staff will be specially trained in how to care for and communicate with residents and how to engage residents in specialized group and individual activities.
Residents will live in private apartments that they will furnish and decorate to their tastes. Each of the apartments will feature a kitchenette, spacious bathroom with shower and grab bars, individually controlled heating and air conditioning and emergency alert system.
In addition, Bardwell Residences will offer several areas for residents to enjoy, including a recreation room, lounges, fitness center, activity room, library/computer room and other amenities.
Certified nursing assistants, working under the direction of a licensed nurse, will be on-duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"Residents also will benefit from all of the opportunities that will be available to socialize with friends and neighbors and to participate in activities and special programs," says Chamberlin.
"Our focus," says Rod Burkett, CEO of Gardant Management Solutions, the company that manages the community "is to provide Bardwell Residences residents with the love, compassion and dignity they deserve and the help and assistance they need. Our emphasis is on helping each resident achieve and maintain as much independence as possible for as long as possible."
