CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skilled Nursing News (SNN), an Aging Media Network publication, is pleased to announce the launch of its new series, Priorities, Plans & Perspective, brought to you by PointClickCare. In this series, SNN curates viewpoints from skilled nursing leaders to learn how they define and create their priorities, gain perspective and execute their plans in today's operating environment.
The challenges of COVID-19 combined with the transforming care delivery landscape have left today's health care leaders juggling more priorities than ever. Priorities, Plans & Perspectives explores the methods and processes that enabled them to thrive in spite of that, driving results under immense pressure.
Series speakers include:
Murry Mercier, General Manager, Senior Living, PointClickCare
Mark Parkinson, President & Chief Executive Officer, AHCA
April Diaz, VP of Clinical Services, Marquis Companies
Pam Kessler, Co-President & CFO, LTC Properties
Mark Fritz, President, Bridgemoor Transitional Care
B.J. Boyle, Senior Vice President, Product Management, PointClickCare
Travis Palmquist, Vice President & General Manager of Senior Living, PointClickCare
Brian Cloch, Principal, Innovative Health
Leigh Ann Barney, President & CEO, Trilogy Health Services
These executives represent a broad spectrum of skilled nursing industry expertise, each with a unique story to tell about managing an influx of priorities in challenging times.
"In the last eighteen months, skilled nursing leaders have endured a balancing act of new challenges and priorities stemming from rapid changes in the industry," said Skilled Nursing News Editor Jordyn Reiland. "The Priorities, Plans & Perspectives series examines the mindset and methodologies they embraced to keep their organizations moving forward under some of the most adverse circumstances modern health care has seen."
About Aging Media Network and Skilled Nursing News
Aging Media Network is an innovative publishing company based in Chicago, Illinois, and is the publisher of Senior Housing News, Home Health Care News, Skilled Nursing News, Hospice News, and Behavioral Health Business. Skilled Nursing News is the leading source for news and information covering the skilled nursing industry.
About PointClickCare
PointClickCare is the leading healthcare technology platform uniting diverse providers across the continuum, enabling connection, collaboration, data sharing, and access to real-time patient insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey. PointClickCare's single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision-making and improved outcomes for all. Over 21,000 long-term, acute and post-acute care providers, and over 1,300 hospitals use PointClickCare today. For more information on PointClickCare's software solutions, visit pointclickcare.com.
