CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skilled Nursing News (SNN), an Aging Media publication, has published the results of its 2022 Skilled Nursing Outlook Survey, revealing that skilled nursing providers are optimistic about the industry in 2022, and they are successfully navigating the challenges and opportunities in the evolving skilled nursing landscape.
SNN conducted the survey among its readership to gain perspective on the sentiments of skilled nursing providers as they prepare for growth and adaptation in a post-pandemic world. The results show the views of 248 skilled nursing professionals in a variety of leadership roles and organizations, providing context and insight around the keys to recovery as the industry emerges from some of the most difficult circumstances to date.
By examining the industry's outlook on 2022, this survey unveiled the drivers of both optimism and fear with respect to occupancy recovery, staffing and investments in the year ahead.
In summary, respondents indicated:
- Occupancy is expected to increase in 2022
- Staffing continues to be the most critical pain point in skilled nursing
- The 2022 skilled nursing M&A market is expected to be stagnant as provider conditions improve
"The clinical and operational challenges of COVID-19 have pushed the skilled nursing industry to new levels of innovation," said Skilled Nursing News Editor Jordyn Reiland. "The results from our annual outlook survey reveal some of the key areas of focus as providers make a push in occupancy recovery, staffing and growth."
The survey was conducted online between 11/15/2021, and 12/20/2021. Access the full survey results here.
