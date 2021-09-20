MESA, Ariz., Sep. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an online article, the rehabilitation center Soba Recovery has distributed new knowledge on how long alcohol lingers in the body, and the concept of alcohol metabolism. This goes over what factors affect alcohol metabolism, how long it can take for alcohol to go through your system, and the effects of the detoxification process. All of this information is freely available in an online article designed to help people find the resources they need to lead healthy lives.
Alcohol detoxification is a lengthy process that can bring on symptoms like seizures, fevers, hallucinations, body tremors, and nausea or vomiting. It can be a dangerous period in which the body's sensitivity to alcohol is heightened, and a relapse can easily lead to overdose. As many might know, the liver produces alcohol dehydrogenase, which breaks alcohol down into energy and is the primary organ for alcohol processing. However, gender also plays a role, as women possess fewer enzymes that break down alcohol, leading to a faster rate of intoxication. Additionally age directly influences body composition and lean body mass, meaning that as you age and body mass decreases, you become more susceptible to alcohol.
The amount of time needed for the body to process alcohol can vary on a number of factors, such as what is drunk, the physical stature of the person, and how often they drink. That being said, common guidelines mention that alcohol can be detected in the blood system for up to 6 hours, extending to 12 to 24 hours in saliva or urine, and in the event of a hair follicle test alcohol can be detected as far as 90 days after drinking. When detoxifying, it may take a full week for the body to be thoroughly flushed clean of alcohol.
As part of the detoxifying process, Soba Recovery recommends seeking out assistance, as it can be a lengthy process with many risks and dangers involved. It is also advised to seek expert care, as trained clinicians will best understand how your body is reacting to the substance and its withdrawal, enabling them to better help you live a clean life.
About Soba Recovery: Soba Recovery are the operators of two rehabilitation centers, one in Arizona and the other in Texas.
