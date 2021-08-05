SAUGATUCK, Mich., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Standard held its official ribbon cutting at the newest cannabis retail location in Saugatuck on July 16 with the Blue Star Chamber of Commerce and local community leaders and dignitaries.
"New Standard has had an incredible year of expanding retail operations across the state of Michigan," said Howard Luckoff, New Standard CEO & co-founder. "We are thrilled to be opening our seventh Michgan location in Saugatuck and look forward to meeting our new neighbors. This space is stunning and a testament to the dedication the New Standard team has to setting a new standard for cannabis culture across Michigan."
Located in Saugatuck Township just minutes from the downtown shopping district and marinas, the newly built store features big windows, plenty of light, and an uplifting shopping experience. "We intentionally designed and built a facility that matches the characteristics of Saugatuck and creates a sense of place where locals and visitors feel at home," said Luckoff.
"Our team is dedicated to the communities where our cannabis businesses are located, and you'll find New Standard Saugatuck to be no exception. I'm a firm believer that people should be able to buy cannabis close to where they live," said Greg Maki, a Co-Founder of New Standard Saugatuck.
New Standard offers a safe and welcoming opportunity to shop, discover and become more educated on the products and benefits of cannabis with more than 275 products to explore. The store offers inside shopping as well as curbside online ordering from its website: anewstandard.com.
New Standard opened its first provisioning center in Hazel Park, in April of 2020. Since that time New Standard was named a Best Recreational Marijuana Retailer and was featured nationally in Forbes Magazine as "setting a new standard for cannabis culture in Michigan." Just recently, New Standard's Hazel Park flagship retail location was selected as the first place winner in the 17th annual Detroit Design Awards in the Retail Interior Design category, this recognition is even more special as New Standard Hazel Park was competing with all metro Detroit retailers, not just provisioning centers.
"New Standard has been intentional about creating a thoughtful, curated, and comfortable environment where the cannabis connoisseur, the cannabis curious, and everyone in between is able to come into our store or shop our website and feel like we're here for them," Luckoff said. "We welcome the community to come in and see this beautiful space to learn more."
As part of its grand opening celebration, New Standard Saugatuck supported its allies in the LGBTQ+ community. New Standard Saugatuck donated $5 from the sale of every Beaverton Farms Rolos 8th from June 26 – July 31 to the LGBTQ nonprofits across the state. Donations will be presented to local nonprofits in August.
About New Standard
New Standard opened its first cannabis provisioning center in April 2020 with a mission to set a New Standard for the cannabis industry featuring quality products, customer experience and a community focus at each of its locations. Expanding across Michigan with current locations in Grand Haven, Hazel Park, Edmore, Muskegon, Nunica, Sand Lake, and Saugatuck, New Standard is a welcoming space where product specialists educate and guide consumers on the variety of cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, edibles, cartridges, concentrates, accessories and more. To learn more visit anewstandard.com.
Media Contact
Andrea Walker-Leidy, A New Standard, 248-606-5288, andrea@walkerpublicity.com
SOURCE A New Standard