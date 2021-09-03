ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opening weekend, the store will be offering specials and promotions to all customers, including a free edible to the first 100 customers on Friday, September 3. On Saturday, September 4, all customers showing their game-day ticket will receive a free pre-roll and a Maize & Blue New Standard T-shirt while supplies last. Opening weekend specials will continue through Labor Day with discounts on products, flower, and New Standard merchandise.
The store will also be holding drawings for gift cards to New Standard and several local businesses throughout the weekend. Guests will receive one contest ticket for every purchase made at New Standard Ann Arbor September 3-6. Gift cards include Zingermans, 42 Degrees, Today Clothing, Detroit Cookie Co., The Gandy Dancer, Big10 Burrito, and more! Follow New Standard on Facebook and Instagram for contest information and updates.
"New Standard has had an incredible year of expanding retail operations across the state of Michigan," said Howard Luckoff, New Standard CEO & co-founder. "We are thrilled to be opening our eighth Michigan location in Ann Arbor. We've met many of our new neighbors as well as people from across the globe as they return for games and events in this amazing community."
New Standard's Ann Arbor provisioning center opens for medical and adult use cannabis sales offering a wide variety of cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, cartridges, concentrates, and accessories. The store is a welcoming space designed to make both the cannabis connoisseur and novice feel comfortable coming in, shopping, and being educated on cannabis and its many uses.
"Our team, along with the Stabb family, co-founders of New Standard Ann Arbor, bring years of cannabis and community experience together to create a thoughtful, curated, and comfortable approach for the cannabis connoisseur, first-time user, and everyone in between," said Luckoff. "New Standard is just that, setting a new standard for the cannabis experience. We can't wait to share what our team has spent the last year perfecting across the state with the Ann Arbor community."
If there is an epicenter for cannabis in Michigan, it would be Ann Arbor. From the first Hash Bash in 1972 to the decriminalization of cannabis in 2004 to today, where stores like New Standard Ann Arbor can operate legally, Ann Arbor has long had cannabis as part of its community culture.
"Everything about Ann Arbor is vibrant and bringing the New Standard in cannabis culture to this community is really special to us," said Co-Founder Eric Stabb, a U of M alum. "Our team will also be ready for all of your tailgating needs during football Saturdays this year. This town, its residents, and those who travel here for game day give Ann Arbor special energy that's part of its heart and soul."
New Standard Ann Arbor is conveniently located on Main Street at Depot and has a convenient onsite parking lot for in-store customers and curbside pick-up. Stay tuned for New Standard's opening Block Party later this month, featuring food trucks and live music.
New Standard opened its first provisioning center in Hazel Park in April of 2020. Since that time New Standard was named Best Recreational Marijuana Retailer in Oakland County, Best of HOUR in both the Delivery and Dispensary categories, and was featured nationally in Forbes Magazine as "setting a new standard for cannabis culture in Michigan." The retailer also won first place at the 17th Annual Detroit Design Awards. New Standard was also the only cannabis retailer to be named in the retail interior design of a boutique, store or salon category.
Each New Standard provisioning center carries a carefully curated mix of Michigan's emerging cannabis harvest, along with a wide variety of the most popular and innovative forms of cannabis," says Luckoff. "When we welcome customers into the New Standard facility, the product selection is supported by our warm, eclectic, comfortable, educational, and engaging environment."
New Standard opened its first cannabis provisioning center in April 2020 with a mission to set a New Standard for the cannabis industry featuring quality products, customer experience, and a community focus at each of its locations. Expanding across Michigan with current locations in Ann Arbor, Grand Haven, Hazel Park, Edmore, Muskegon, Nunica, Sand Lake, and Saugatuck, New Standard is a welcoming space where product specialists educate and guide consumers on the variety of cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, edibles, cartridges, concentrates, accessories and more. To learn more, visit anewstandard.com.
