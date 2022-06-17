PREMIER ADDICTION TREATMENT in MONTEREY - Trauma-informed Dual Diagnosis Whole Person Sustainable Recovery
MONTEREY, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Start Recovery Solutions is proud to announce the July opening of New Start Recovery Solutions Monterey.
New Start Recovery Solutions Monterey
468 Pine Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
Admissions: 866-303-6275
New Start Recovery Solutions Monterey is part of a Northern California network of leading behavioral health centers for adults and families who suffer from addiction to alcohol, opiates, amphetamines and other substances. We are owned and operated by Sierra Health and Wellness Centers.
Evidence-Based, Whole Person Alcohol and Drug Recovery: Rediscovering sobriety with wellness is a joyful experience!
We believe that addiction is a complex but treatable disease – and that a 'universal' addiction treatment program is not appropriate for everyone. Each client receives a complete evaluation, assessment and individualized treatment plan.
Dual diagnosis addiction recovery treatment at New Start Recovery Solutions Monterey includes detox, individual counseling, group counseling and individualized medication protocol (when needed). Other elements of whole person treatment include holistic practices, such as mindfulness relapse prevention, nutrition, yoga, and meditation.
Addiction recovery patients in our elegant yet home-like Monterey facility will experience sea breezes, serenity and healing.
OUR HISTORIC LOCATION in MONTEREY
The opening of New Start Recovery Solutions Monterey at 468 Pine Ave, Pacific Grove, CA in July 2022 will mark the public return of a Monterey historic home.
View our short renovations overview video:
https://youtu.be/LLvYDBvAeEo New Start Recovery Solutions Monterey: Renovations and Restoration
The recent renovations and restorations have preserved the unique and historic architecture of the house – while modernizing the interior to accommodate expanded treatment programs and services.
The Historic House at 468 Pine Ave, Pacific Grove, CA
The Queen Anne residence was designed by architect William H. Weeks. It was built in 1902 on land that enabled a scenic view of the Monterey Bay.
According to Pacific Grove City records, a Cleveland banker named J.J. Osborne acquired the property in 1901. Mr. Osborn made it into a showplace on the Monterey Peninsula and resided there until the 1930's.
The house has changed hands and functions over the years. In the 1950's it became known as Pine Manor. It first served as apartments, then as a guest house. In 1961, the house was taken over by Beacon House, an addiction recovery center. The Beacon House closed in 2020.
