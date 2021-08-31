HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Predicine, Inc. announced today results from two liquid biopsy studies demonstrating the technical capability and clinical application of the PredicineCARE liquid biopsy NGS assay to detect copy number variation (CNV), especially copy number loss, in patients with metastatic prostate cancer.
The Frontiers in Oncology study demonstrated a high degree of concordance of CNV detection on a paired sample set of matched blood and tissue biopsy from patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), which were tested by IHC, PredicineCARE and low pass whole genome sequencing (LP-WGS). The study is entitled "Circulating Cell-Free DNA-Based Detection of Tumor Suppressor Gene Copy Number Loss and Its Clinical Implication in Metastatic Prostate Cancer". The JCO Precision Oncology study reported that blood-based PTEN loss and PIK3CA gain has been found in 37% (85 of 231) and 17% (39 of 231) of mCRPC patients, respectively. The study is entitled "Plasma Cell–Free DNA Profiling of PTEN-PI3K-AKT Pathway Aberrations in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer". Both studies demonstrated the prognostic value of loss of PTEN and gain of PIK3CA and AR in patients with mCRPC.
Detection of PTEN copy number loss represents a life-saving opportunity to several millions of patients with metastatic prostate cancer, who may benefit from targeted therapies such as AKT inhibitors (Ipatasertib, Capivasertib) where PTEN loss is a predictive biomarker. However, the difficulties of obtaining bone tumor tissue from metastatic sites and the technical challenges in liquid biopsy to detect gene deletions make it an unmet diagnostic need for precision medicine. The capability of the PredicineCARE liquid biopsy assay to identify copy number loss constitutes an important step towards the practice of precision medicine for patients with prostate cancer.
"Blood-based detection of copy number loss has been an unmet clinical need for many years" said Dr. Shidong Jia, Founder and CEO at Predicine. "We are pleased to provide a next-gen liquid biopsy solution that may have profound clinical implications including predicting patient survival, selecting therapies for treatment, and understanding subsequent resistance. Predicine was founded to address these types of unmet clinical needs, such as PTEN loss in cancers. No patients should be left behind."
About Predicine
Predicine is a molecular insights company in Silicon Valley that is committed to advancing biomarker-driven precision medicine. Predicine has developed a breakthrough cell-free DNA and cell-free RNA based liquid biopsy technology for non-invasive cancer profiling, disease monitoring, assessing minimal residual disease, and early cancer detection. The company has launched a portfolio of blood-based and urine-based assays for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Through its CLIA and CAP facilities in the US and China, Predicine partners with leading biopharma companies and hospitals to support global clinical trials, CDx development and personalized cancer care. Further information is available on the company's website, http://www.predicine.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or on Twitter @Predicine.
