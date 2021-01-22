Only 7.1% of patients had a majority of their attacks associated with increased levels of perceived stress and 76% of the total number of migraine attacks were associated with either flat or decreasing levels of perceived stress. The study is the largest stress-migraine study to date, following 351 patients over three months and analyzed 2115 migraine episodes. Done in collaboration with the University of Calgary, the study is unique in that it examines individual patterns rather than aggregate ones.